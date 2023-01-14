‘We have some exciting news’: five-star rider pregnant with first child





British five-star event rider Georgie Goss (née Spence) is expecting her first child with husband Toby this spring.

Georgie, who has had more than 20 starts at five-star in her career so far, revealed the “exciting news to start 2023” on Wednesday (11 January).

“To all our friends, followers and supporters, we have some exciting news. Toby and I are expecting our first child,” said Georgie.

“We have been keeping it under wraps but are both very excited and can’t wait to meet him.

“We are all looking forward to this next venture, and can’t wait to be able to bring him out eventing! Love Georgie, Toby and bump.”

The couple’s son is due around the start of the eventing season, and Georgie is hoping to be back competing in the summer.

Georgie and Toby married in July last year, in their village church at Foxham, followed by a reception at Grittleton House. Georgie’s five-star campaigner Halltown Harley and retired stable star Wii Limbo joined the couple for photos.

Georgie helped Britain to junior team silver and two young rider European team gold medals during her time in the youth ranks.

She has completed Badminton on eight occasions, with four different horses, and has had 10 starts at Burghley – her best result at five-star being 12th with Wii Limbo in 2015.

Her standout career results also include finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympic test event with Harley in 2019, second place at Bramham under-25 CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) on Running Brook in 2007 and winning Millstreet CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) aboard Harley in 2018, plus many other international wins and top placings.

