HS2 forces popular British Eventing fixture to run for final time





A British Eventing (BE) fixture popular among grassroots riders will run for the final time this summer, as plans for HS2 push ahead.

Stafford Horse Trials, held at Park Farm, has been on the eventing calendar for 18 years and runs classes up to BE100plus level.

“We announce with a tear in our eye that June 3 and 4 we will be running the last ever Stafford Horse Trials,” said James and Vicky Plant, who have been involved with the horse trials since its launch in 2005, taking on the role as organisers in 2016.

“Despite the delay announced in the construction of HS2, the acquisition of land is still taking place due to time limits on royal assent and to commence environmental mitigation.”

Mr and Mrs Plant added that they have spoken with their “wonderful” landowner (Julie Williams), who has confirmed that she is due a visit from the HS2 team in late summer, and she has advised that this will be the last event at Park Farm.

“This does not come as a shock to the team, as you may know we have been anticipating this news for a few years now, but we had hoped the delays may allow us to continue for longer than expected,” they said.

“Please do support us, and let’s see Stafford Horse Trials out in style. We intend to make this our best event yet.”

A BE spokesman said it was “such sad news” to hear that this will be the last Stafford Horse Trials.

“The team behind the event have worked tirelessly over the years to deliver a great event for members to enjoy and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them for everything they have done and to wish them well for the final event this year,” he said.

“Entries open on the 24 April so for anyone wishing to compete please do show your support by getting your entries in early.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.