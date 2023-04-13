Firefighters cut horse free from gate in back of horsebox





Firefighters had to cut a horse free after her legs became tangled in a gate stored in the back of a horsebox.

Crews from Bedminster Fire Station were called by their colleagues from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service late on Easter Sunday night (9 April) to help with a large animal rescue.

A spokesman for Avon Fire & Rescue said the call came about 11.14pm.

“On arrival, firefighters found a horse trapped in a horse box and rescued her using cutting gear and tools,” the spokesman said. “Crews remained at the scene in case the vet and owner required further assistance, and helped to move the horsebox to a safe location.”

A spokesman for the Bedminster team added that the horse, an eight-year-old called Magic, had been in transit when she “became entangled by [her] legs in a gate stored at the rear of the box”.

“Electric cutters and spreaders were used to free the beast,” the spokesman added.

