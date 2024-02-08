Fairytale winner among Grand National entries for 2024





The Grand National entries for the 2024 race, which takes place at Aintree Racecourse on 13 April, have been announced.

Among the 94 entries is 2023 Grand National winner Corach Rambler, trained by Lucinda Russell and owned by The Ramblers.

Noble Yeats, who won in 2022 and finished fourth last year, is also engaged again as is Vanillier, the runner-up 12 months ago.

There is a 26-strong entry from Irish trainer Gordon Elliott, which beats the record total of 22 he put in the Grand National in 2019. He has won the race three times; once with Silver Birch and twice with Tiger Roll.

The total number of horses accepted to run in the Grand National has been reduced from 40 to 34 for 2024, and the final runners will be confirmed 48 hours before the race, which starts at a revised time of 4pm, moved from the later 5.15pm off time, which had been in place since 2016.

Of the 94 Grand National entries, 61 are Irish-trained, which beats the previous highest number of 54, set last year when Ireland provided 25 of the 39 runners on the day.

The deadline for trainers to enter their horses was on 6 February and the next staging post is 20 February, when the British Horseracing Authority will announce the weight that each horse will be required to carry in the race.

Grand National entries for 2024

Adamantly Chosen (IRE), seven years old, owned by the Watch This Space Syndicate and trained by W. P. Mullins (Ireland).

Ain’t That A Shame (IRE), 10 years old, owned by Robcour, trained by Henry de Bromhead (Ireland).

Amirite (IRE), eight years old, owned by Patrick Hale, trained by Henry de Bromhead (Ireland).

Angels Dawn (IRE), nine years old, owned by Mr Alfred Sweetnam, trained by S. Curling (Ireland).

Annual Invictus (IRE), nine years old, owned by Mr Thomas Michael Smith, trained by Chris Gordon.

Ashtown Lad (IRE), 10 year sold, owned by Darren & Annaley Yates, trained by Dan Skelton.

Ash Tree Meadow (FR), eight years old, owned by Alymer Stud Ltd, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Asterion Forlonge (FR), 10 years old, owned by Mrs J. Donnelly, trained by W. P. Mullins (Ireland).

Battleoverdoyen (IRE), 11 years old, owned by Pioneer Racing, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Bronn (IRE), seven years old, owned by Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede, trained by W. P. Mullins (Ireland).

Busselton (FR), seven years old, owned by Mr Michael Hilary Burke, trained by Joseph Patrick O’Brien (Ireland).

Capodanno (FR), eight years old, owned by Mr John P. McManus, trained by W. P. Mullins (Ireland).

Celebre d’Allen (FR), 12 years old, owned by Mr Allan Stennett, trained by Philip Hobbs & Johnson White.

Cepage (FR), 12 years old, owned by The Bellamy Partnership, trained by Venetia Williams.

Chambard (FR), 12 years old, owned by David & Carol Shaw, trained by Venetia Williams.

Chemical Energy (IRE), eight years old, owned by Bective Stud, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Classic Getaway (IRE), eight years old, owned by Cheveley Park Stud, trained by W. P. Mullins (Ireland).

Coko Beach (FR), nine years old, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Conflated (IRE), 10 years old, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Corach Rambler (IRE), 10 years old, owned by The Ramblers, trained by Lucinda Russell.

Delta Work (FR), 11 years old, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Desertmore House (IRE), nine years old, owned by O.B.P Carroll/Anthony Vaughan, trained by Martin Brassil (Ireland).

Diol Ker (FR), 10 years old, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Dunboyne (IRE), nine years old, owned by S.P O’Connor, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Dusart (IRE), nine years old, owned by Bartlett & Carthy, trained by Nicky Henderson.

Eklat de Rire (FR), 10 years old, owned by Mr P. Davies, trained by Henry de Bromhead (Ireland).

Eldorado Allen (FR), 10 years old, owned by J P Romans & Terry Warner, trained by Joe Tizzard.

Embittered (IRE), 10 years old, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Empire Steel (IRE), 10 years old, owned by Alan Wight, trained by Sandy Thomson.

Fakiera (FR), nine years old, owned by Mrs Martina Griffin, trained by Eoin Griffin (Ireland).

Fakir d’Alene (FR), nine years old, owned by Bective Stud, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Fakir d’Oudairies (FR), nine years old, owned by Mr John P. McManus, trained by Joseph Patrick O’Brien (Ireland).

Famous Bridge (IRE), eight years old, owned by Hemmings Racing, trained by Nicky Richards.

Fantastic Lady (FR), nine years old, owned by Mr E. R Hanbury, trained by Nicky Henderson.

Farouk d’Alene (FR), nine years old, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Favori de Champdou (FR), nine years old, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Fiddlerontheroof (IRE), 10 years old, owned by The Minions, trained by Jim Boyle.

Foxy Jacks (IRE), 10 years old, owned by Ms Rachel Carthy, trained by M. F Morris (Ireland).

Frontal Assault (IRE), nine years old, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Full Back (FR), nine years old, owned by Mr Ashley Head, trained by Gary Moore.

Fury Road (IRE), 10 years old, owned by Sierra Pacific & Pioneer Racing, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Galia des Liteaux (FR), eight years old, owned by Mr Michael Ariss, trained by Dan Skelton.

Galvin (IRE), 10 years old, owned by Mr R. A Bartlett, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Gevrey (FR), eight years old, owned by Denis Gallagher Racing, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Glengouly (FR), eight years old, owned by Roaringwater Syndicate, trained by W. P. Mullins (Ireland).

Good Boy Bobby (IRE), 11 years old, owned by Dash Grange Stud, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Hewick (IRE), nine years old, owned by Mr T. J McDonald, trained by John Joseph Hanlon (Ireland).

Highland Hunter (IRE), 11 years old, owned by Nic Brereton & Lindsey Brennan, trained by Fergal O’Brien.

I Am Maximus (FR), eight years ole, owned by Mr John P. McManus, trained by W. P. Mullins (Ireland).

Iron Bridge (IRE), eight years old, owned by Hemmings Racing, trained by Jonjo O’Neill.

Its On The Line (IRE), seven years old, owned by C. C. R. Racing Syndicate, trained by Emmet Mullins (Ireland).

James du Berlais (FR), eight years old, owned by Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede, trained by W. P. Mullins (Ireland).

Janidil (FR), 10 years old, owned by Mr John P. McManus, trained by W. P. Mullins (Ireland).

Kinondo Kwetu, eight years old, owned by Gunalt Partnership, trained by Sam England.

Kitty’s Light, eight years old, owned by R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing, trained by Christian Williams.

Latenightpass, 11 years old, owned by Mrs P. A. Ellis, trained by Dan Skelton.

Le Milos, nine years old, owned by The Jolly Good Partnership, trained by Dan Skelton.

Letsbeclearaboutit (IRE), nine years old, owned by Alymer Stud Ltd, trained by Gavin Cromwell (Ireland).

Limerick Lace (IRE), seven years old, owned by Mr John P. McManus, trained by Gavin Cromwell (Ireland).

Longhouse Poet (IRE), 10 years old, owned by Sean & Bernardine Mulryan, trained by Martin Brassil (Ireland).

Macs Charm (IRE), nine years old, owned by Macs Charm Syndicate, trained by Colm A. Murphy (Ireland).

Mac Tottie, 11 years old, owned by Steve & Jackie Fleetham, trained by Peter Bowen.

Mahler Mission (IRE), eight years old, owned by Colm Herron & Rockview Racing Syndicate, trained by John McConnell (Ireland).

Malina Girl (IRE), seven years old, owned by Mrs J. M. Russell, trained by Gavin Cromwell (Ireland).

Meetingofthewaters (IRE), seven years old, owned by Mr P. Byrne, trained by W. P. Mullins (Ireland).

Minella Crooner (IRE), eight years ole, owned by KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Minella Indo (IRE), 11 years old, owned by Mr Barry Maloney, trained by Henry de Bromhead (Ireland).

Minella Trump (IRE), 10 years old, owned by Mr T. G. Leslie, trained by Donald McCain.

Mister Coffey (FR), nine years old, owned by Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford, trained by Nicky Henderson.

Monbeg Genius (IRE), eight years old, owned by Barrowman Racing Limited, trained by Jonjo O’Neill.

Moroder (IRE), 10 years old, owned by Mrs Ann Leftley, trained by Seamus Mullins.

Mr Incredible (IRE), eight years old, owned by Paul Byrne & J. Carthy, trained by W. P. Mullins (Ireland).

Nassalam (FR), seven years old, owned by John and Yvonne Stone, trained by Gary Moore.

Noble Yeats (IRE), nine years old, owned by Mr Robert Waley-Cohen, trained by Emmet Mullins (Ireland).

Ontheropes (IRE), 10 years old, owned by Cheveley Park Stud, trained by W. P. Mullins (Ireland).

Panda Boy (IRE), eight years old, owned by Old Pals Partnership, trained by Martin Brassil (Ireland).

Placenet (FR), seven years old, owned by Prof C Tisdall & G Thompson, trained by David Pipe.

Revels Hill (IRE), nine years old, owned by Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates-Revels Hil, trained by Harry Fry.

Riaan (IRE), seven years old, owned by Philip J. Reynolds, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Roi Mage (FR), 12 years old, owned by Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont, trained by Patrick Griffin (Ireland).

Royal Thief (IRE), 10 years old, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Run Wild Fred (IRE), 10 years old, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Sail Away (FR), eight years old, owned by Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton, trained by Dan Skelton.

Salvador Ziggy (IRE), eight years old, owned by William Hurley/Mrs Aisling Hurley, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Samcro (IRE), 12 years old, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, trained Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Shakem Up’arry (IRE), 10 years old, owned by Mr Harry Redknapp, trained by Ben Pauling.

So des Flos (FR), seven years old, trained Mr David Lestrange, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Stattler (IRE), nine years old, owned by Mr R. A. Bartlett, trained by W. P. Mullins (Ireland).

The Goffer (IRE), seven years old, owned by Mr Allan Snow, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Threeunderthrufive (IRE), nine years old, owned by the McNeill Family, trained by Paul Nicholls.

Tommie Beau (IRE), nine years old, owned by Simon & Christine Prout, trained by Seamus Mullins.

Tullybeg (IRE), nine years old, owned by Bective Stud, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

Vanillier (FR), nine years old, owned by Mrs H. M. Keaveney, trained by Gavin Cromwell (Ireland).

Where It All Began (IRE), eight years old, owned by Patrick & Scott Bryceland, and the McNeill Family, trained by Gordon Elliott (Ireland).

