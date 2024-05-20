‘He’s taken us on a fabulous journey’: happy retirement beckons for top horse





The “brave and honourable” decision has been made to retire multiple Grade Two-winning chaser Nube Negra from racing.

Trained by Dan Skelton and owned by Terry Spraggett, the 10-year-old most memorably beat the indomitable Altior en route to winning the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton in 2020. He recorded a further two Grade Two victories and was close to Grade One glory when finishing second to Put The Kettle On in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham Festival in 2021.

Dan said: “The decision has been made to retire Nube Negra from racing. The brave and honourable decision has been made for all the right reasons. He’s sound, in excellent health and gets to have a fun retirement.”

Nube Negra’s story is a slightly unusual one.

“He was an unknown horse from Spain who showed up and took his owners on some wonderful days, winning seven races, back-to-back Shloer Chases at Cheltenham and was the first horse to beat Altior over two miles in the Desert Orchid Chase,” said Dan.

“Nube Negra will be heading to Somerset to a family friend of Terry’s for a summer of grass and will be ridden again in the autumn.

“We wish Nube Negra the best of luck in his life after racing. It was a pleasure to have him at Lodge Hill. He’s taken on a fabulous journey.”

Nube Negra won £398,570 during his 34-race career and last ran at Sandown in April where he finished fifth of seven in the Grade One Celebration Chase under his usual jockey Harry Skelton.

