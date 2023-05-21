



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Blaklion, the popular Grade One-winning National Hunt racehorse, was retired from his very successful career on the track in March 2023 at the age of 14.

His illustrious career over fences included finishing fourth in the 2017 Grand National, a win in the 2017 Becher Chase over the National fences at Aintree, plus two more completions in the Grand National in 2021 and 2022. He also won the 2016 RSA Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, which was one of three victories he recorded at the Festival, collecting more than £460,000 in prize-money during his nine-year career.

Blaklion was trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, Phil Kirby and Dan Skelton. He was bought by Darren and Annaley Yates for £300,000 in February 2019, when he was sent into training with Dan and this is where he stayed until his retirement from racing.

Upon Blaklion’s retirement, David Norcross bought the horse from Mr Yates, and he was sent to Lancashire-based rider Alice Pimbley for retraining.

“Blaklion arrived straight from Dan Skelton’s and I started his retraining the following day,” explains Alice, who rides full-time. “He’s got his quirks – he’s a bit nappy and likes to follow other horses, and we haven’t quite nailed canter yet; he can walk, trot or gallop – but he’s a star.”

Last weekend, Blaklion won a novice horse class at a local show at Garstang under Alice.

“There were nine horses in the class and he went beautifully – the judge loved him,” says Alice, who explains that she and her mother Jayne Pimbley are working on training Blaklion to stand better in the ring. “If we can get him standing still, he will sweep the board in RoR [Retraining of Racehorses] classes.”

Alice says that Blaklion “loves hacking and schooling” and since arriving on her yard, they have completed two fun rides with the Cheshire Forest Hunt, where they “jumped all the hedges” and have participated in some showing clinics too.

“He’s so unfazed by everything and he never goes into race mode anymore,” says Alice. “He’s very green with his jumping, but something clicked with him recently and he has greatly improved – he is a careful jumper. He’s fab to ride and a beautiful mover – I wish every horse moved like him!”

Alice is going to do some more showing with Blaklion and she plans to team chase him and take him hunting too.

“I will hunt him with the Holcombe Harriers and I’d love to take him down to hunt with the Ledbury too – we would have a whale of a time jumping their big hedges!”

Long-term, the plan is for owner David’s children to take on the ride on Blaklion, who Alice says David affectionately calls “Mr Lion”.

“All the staff from both Dan and Nigel’s yards are still in close contact with me,” says Alice. “At least one member of staff messages me each day and they are planning to organise a group trip to come and visit us.”

You might also be interested in reading…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.