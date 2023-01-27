‘Pulled up more often than tights’: former racehorses celebrated in new careers





Former racehorses who have taken their riders places they have “dreamed of” were celebrated with national awards and by the people whose lives they touched. Elite winners across six disciplines were crowned at the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) awards in Newmarket on 21 January.

From a 21-year-old eventer turned dressage horse to a hunting star who never made the frame in his racing career and has now spent more than 200 days following hounds, thoroughbreds were celebrated for their versatility and achievements.

Judith Barker’s My Diss Sire, now enjoying his third career, took the dressage award. Now 21, the Vettori gelding raced as a three-year-old before switching jobs and evented to advanced with Judith. The pair are successfully competing at advanced medium and Judith is eyeing a step up to prix st georges.

“Primarily he was an event horse and jumped some really big tracks. He has taken me places I’ve dreamed of. I’m very lucky to have him,” she said.

Laura Williams, groom to polo player Hazel Jackson-Gaona, said she believes 18-year-old elite polo champion Far Song was “secretly born for it”.

“She’s very agile, most thoroughbreds are. She’s got the legs, the turns, the athleticism. And she’s just so soft. As soon as she was retrained, she just got it and she turns on a sixpence,” she said.

Winner of the elite supreme show champion Rich Man Poor Man finished just one of his five starts on the racecourse.

“We joked he should be called ‘Tights’, because he was pulled up more often than tights are,” said owner Morean Hamilton, adding that the 10-year-old, ridden by Kirstine Douglas, has “never disappointed” in his new career.

“He’s a star, he’s a gentleman, trainable, compliant and his work ethic is amazing.”

Justine Armstrong-Small’s elite show series champion Time Down Under, failed to beat a single other horse in racing. His accolades in his new career include scoring a major title at Hickstead in a journey Clare Balding described as “like a Disney story”.

Sam Tomlinson’s Lilbourne Prince took the endurance prize, and Vicky Heal’s Tribunel – never placed under Rules – won the Meriel Tufnell Trophy for his performance on the hunting field.

“Hunting he is just a machine,” said Vicky, who has had the 19-year-old for 10 years. “He’s done more than 200 days with 15 different hunts, all different country, from Cornwall to Cheshire.”

Elite eventing champion Finch Fancy is one to watch as she steps up to advanced this season.

Ben Liles, who co-owns the 11-year-old with Phil and Charlie May Ainsworth, described the mare as having “the heart of a lion”.

“She showjumps amazingly for a thoroughbred, she really wants to give everything height. My biggest job is just to stay on her. She’s fast, I just have to point and try and stay in balance with her. She’s so nimble, so athletic, she does a fab job,” he said.

“She’s so consistent. Her dressage is getting better, it’s been slightly her weak spot. But at her last event at Osberton, she received three nines in her test. Her rise up the leaderboard when she goes across country is immense. There are so many events where people have struggled to make the time, and she just eats it up.”

He added that the “feisty mare” commands respect.

“Walking into an arena, she has a swagger about her. She’s confident and has almost a cockiness about her,” he said. Even training, she walks in with that confidence in her own ability. My job is just to be the passenger!”

