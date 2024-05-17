Grand National winner who cost £17,000 retires from racing aged 10





Grand National winner Corach Rambler has been retired “in excellent physical condition” after an exceptional career.

Connections hailed the 2023 Aintree hero as a “horse of a lifetime” for his seven-strong syndicate of owners, The Ramblers.

He bows out aged 10 after winning seven of his 18 starts under Rules and with a CV that also boasts back-to-back Cheltenham Festival victories, third place in the 2024 Gold Cup and more than £776,000 in prize money.

A statement from his trainer Lucinda Russell, partner Peter Scudamore, and The Ramblers said the decision is “laced with sadness” in some ways, but “also a joyous one”.

“Corach Rambler will always be a special horse for us, we owe him so much,” it said.

“More than anything we want him to go out at the top, in excellent physical condition and able to hopefully enjoy a long and happy retirement.

“Corach has had a massive influence on the fantastic run of success we are enjoying and influx of new horses and owners to our stable.

“His story has resonated with both racing fans and those people who take a casual interest in the sport.

“The fact he only cost £17,000 and mixed with and beat equine millionaires gave hope to any owner and trainer that they can compete no matter what their budget.”

The statement added that Corach also had a “special relationship” with jockey Derek Fox and “brought so much joy to all our staff here at Arlary”.

“Corach’s quirky character and his running style also endeared him to his fans,” it said.

“The first of his two wins in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival earned Derek awards for his daring last-to-first ride but even he would admit Corach was the star act.

“He will for ever be remembered for his Grand National victory but it should not be forgotten that he had an excellent record at Cheltenham. He raced there four times and his record is three wins, two at the Festival, and a third to Galopins Des Champs in last season’s Gold Cup.”

The statement said Corach “owes us nothing – we are in his debt”.

“To some our decision will be a surprise. Corach is only 10, he could have raced on. But we feel we have a great responsibility with a horse with his public following to do the best thing for him,” it added.

“His run in the Grand National in April did not work out as we all hoped. He unseated Derek at the first fence and then was unfortunately knocked over at the next fence when running loose.

“Maybe that frightened him a bit. We have said all along that he is one of the most intelligent horses we have ever trained and he never looked happy when we ran him at Punchestown last month.

“The big steeplechases next season will be contested by younger up-and-coming horses and we are not inclined to make Corach carry big weights in handicaps.

“Quite simply, we could not forgive ourselves if something happened to him.”

Corach will remain at Arlary, with a similar routine, and will become Peter’s hack, “pulling his arms out every day they go up the gallops”.

“He will also be able to pass on a few tips to the younger horses we hope will try to follow in his footsteps,” added the statement. “They all have a hard act to follow. Thank you, Corach.”

