A goat mothering an orphaned foal, a broken bridle, and other things the horse world is talking about





A new “mother” for an orphaned foal

Proving that “nature will find a way”, a nanny goat who had never been outside has taken on the role of mother to a foal orphaned before she was a day old. Trudy Goulding of End House Stud, Lancashire was heartbroken to lose her thoroughbred mare Beauthea hours after she had given birth to a filly by Irish draught stallion Irish Mist. But having seen footage of a goat feeding an orphaned foal, she bought a goat from a local dairy farm and the pair have formed an “incredible bond”, the goat climbing up bales of straw to feed “her” baby.

Surviving a runaway

American showjumper Lauren Hough had a very lucky escape at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida, USA, when the hackamore bridle she was using on a new stallion snapped in the ring. Lauren was left a passenger as the horse cantered multiple laps of the arena, including twice careering over the wings of one of the fences on course. Eventually a number of people, including Olympic champion Nick Skelton, came to her aid and managed to stop the horse before any harm was done.

An important warning

Visitors to the New Forest have once again been warned not to approach the semi-wild ponies after a video was shared of a child who was lucky to avoid being seriously injured while trying to pet some ponies. The commoner who caught the footage, of a family with a group of ponies on a wide area of grassland in Brockenhurst, shared it with a plea to stop visitors trying to touch or feed the animals. “Parents wouldn’t encourage their children to go up to a stranger, but they do encourage them to go up to a 350kg animal that bites at one end and kicks at the other. It blows my mind,” she said.

