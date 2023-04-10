‘These riders are role models’: national federation gives awards for good horsemanship in the warm-up





Horses and riders in national competitions in Switzerland can win awards for the quality of their horsemanship and behaviour while warming up.

The Happy Horse project, introduced by Swiss Animal Protection (SAP) with the support of the national equestrian centre in Berne and the Swiss Equestrian Federation, was launched in 2019 and first implemented at dressage competitions the following year. In 2021 it was introduced in eventing, and from this year, showjumping warm-ups will also be judged.

“The SEF supports the project ideologically, but it is fully funded by the Swiss Animal Protection,” a spokesman for SEF told H&H. “The evaluation team consists of two or three people with many years of experience as trainers or judges, who are selected by SAP.

“Show organisers are welcoming the Happy Horse campaign and support it. They allow the SAP to present the prizes during the awards ceremony. The riders participating in the competition are informed in advance that they will be observed and assessed by the SAP during the warm-up.”

The spokesman said assessment of the warm-up is based on the idea of promoting “horse-friendly riding”. The judges consider relaxation, specific preparation for the competition, the riders’ aids and seat and the “behaviour of the horse produced by the aids” including the horse’s happiness and suppleness.

Points are awarded and all riders who achieve a certain number of points are given awards and vouchers for Swiss equestrian outfitter Hauptner.

“The rewarded riders are to be considered as role models for all equestrians,” the spokesman said.

SEF president Damian Müller told H&H horse welfare and public acceptance of horses’ involvement in sport are “hugely important issues today”.

“In Switzerland we have some of the most stringent animal welfare laws in the world and for the SEF there is zero tolerance for offences against those laws,” he said. “But it is not enough to punish bad examples. We must also reward positive action and put the spotlight on the fascinating partnership between humans and horses that makes our sport so unique. The Happy Horse project is the perfect example of this.”

Project manager Sandra Schaefler added: “The vast majority of equestrians make an honest effort to do justice to their horses, even in competition situations, and to treat them with respect at all times. The SAP would like to publicly recognise such behaviour with the Happy Horse award.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.