France eyes medals – and Paris 2024 prep – with World Eventing Championships team





The French team has been named for the FEI World Eventing Championships in Pratoni (14 to 18 September).

The squad has a fresh look for this championships, with a mix of experience and new human and equine faces on the line-up.

The French squad for the eventing World Championships, which will include a team of four plus one individual, is as follows:

Tom Carlile and nine-year-old gelding Darmagnac De Béliard

Owner: SCEA de Béliard and Jean-Jacques Montagne.

Groom: Camille Coton

Cyrielle Lefèvre and 12-year-old gelding Armanjo Serosah

Owner: Charline Guérin. Group 1

Groom: Soizic Lefèvre

Gaspard Maksud and nine-year-old mare Zaragoza

Owner: Jane Young and Martin Thurlow

Groom: Lucy-Anna Westaway

Astier Nicolas and 12-year-old gelding Alertamalib’Or

Owner: Aliette Forien, Pascal Ravery, Nicolas Paul and Astier

Groom: Laura Schmitt

Nicolas Touzaint and 12-year-old gelding Absolut Gold*HDC

Owner: SARL Haras des Coudrettes

Groom: Aure Coulange

The French squad is training in Saint-Martin-de-Bréhal until Friday (9 September), when they will head to Italy.

Ahead of this final squad announcement, national technical director Sophie Dubourg said the French side has a “dual objective” at these championships – winning medals and gaining experience with Paris 2024 on the horizon.

“Our leaders will be keen to get on the podium after their fourth place in the teams four years ago at Tryon,” she said, adding she hopes these championships will “smile on” the French.

