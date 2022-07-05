Grab your dressage World Championships tickets NOW to watch your heroes in Herning





The 2022 FEI Dressage World Championships will take place in Herning, Denmark between 6 and 10 August. If you would like to attend in person – there are still tickets available for each day of the event – here is everything you need to know about the dressage World Championships tickets…

Saturday 6 August

What? FEI World dressage team championship grand prix, presented by Helgstrand

Where? Stutteri Ask Stadium from 8am.

Ticket price: €30

What else is included? This ticket will also provide you with access to seating at the FEI World vaulting squad championship and the FEI World vaulting female/male championship in the Jyske Bank Boxen arena and the EquiPark too.

Sunday 7 August

What? FEI World dressage team championship grand prix, presented by Helgstrand – this will decide the team medals

Where? Stutteri Ask Stadium from 8am.

Ticket price: These vary from €45-240, depending on where you would like to sit.

What else is included? This ticket will also provide you with access to seating at the FEI World vaulting female/male championship and the FEI World vaulting pas de deus championship in the Jyske Bank Boxen arena and the EquiPark too.

Monday 8 August

What? FEI World dressage grand prix special, presented by Helgstrand.

Where? Stutteri Ask Stadium from 8am.

Ticket price: These vary from €65-240, depending on where you would like to sit.

What else is included? This ticket will also provide you with seating watch some young rider dressage in the Stutteri Ask Stadium. It will also gain you access to seating at the FEI World vaulting female/male championship and the FEI World vaulting squad championship in the Jyske Bank Boxen arena and the EquiPark too.

Wednesday 10 August

What? FEI World dressage grand prix freestyle presented by Helgstrand – this will decide the individual medals.

Where? Stutteri Ask Stadium from 8am (designated seating will commence at 5pm).

Ticket price: These vary from €65-240, depending on where you would like to sit.

What else is included? This ticket will also provide you with seating watch the start of the FEI World Showjumping Championship, which will run throughout most of the day in the Stutteri Ask Stadium. It will also gain you access to the EquiPark, where some para dressage will be taking place.

Dressage World Championships tickets: hospitality availability

There are only a few tables left for sale in the VIP section in the Stutteri Ask Stadium. If you would like to experience the FEI World Championshipsas a VIP, visit: VIP | Herning 2022.

EquiPark tickets

The Equipark will host exhibitions and some side event competitions throughout the World Championships. Prices vary from €27 to €30 depending on the day you wish to attend. They are free on Tuesday 9 August, as there are no championship classes taking place. You do not need to purchase an EquiPark ticket if you have purchased a ticket to watch action in the Stutteri Stadium.

Dressage World Championships tickets: things to note

Children under the age of three are allowed to access Stutteri Ask Stadium without a ticket and will share a seat with their accompanying adult (pushchairs/baby lifts are not allowed to be brought into the stadium)

Dogs are not allowed on the venue

allowed on the venue Children under the age of 12 will have free entrance to the EquiPark when accompanied by an adult

