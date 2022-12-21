Feed blamed as 45 horses die, plus other things the horse world is talking about





Feed recalled

Feed potentially contaminated with botulism has been blamed for the death of 45 horses in the United States, as an alfalfa product is recalled. Manzanola Feeds issued a statement via the US Food & Drug Administration recalling “certain lots” of Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes, “out of an abundance of caution”. The statement said the recalled product was distributed directly to Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. But it added that further distribution “may be possible”, and it is important for owners to check whether they have the product.

On the road to recovery

Harry Charles’ top ride Borsato is doing well after he went lame at the weekend. The British rider’s 2021 London grand prix-winning ride was led out of the arena at the London International Horse Show on Saturday but is now walking sound and his prognosis is good, Harry told H&H. The 16-year-old is now happy back at home, and was due a holiday anyway, but Harry hopes he will be back in the ring before too long.

Fancy that!

The return of the pairs relay to the London International Horse Show was a triumph, featuring Mary Poppins and Dick van Dyke, Shrek and Donkey and two Marvel heroes among the competitors, not to mention riders pouring into the arena and some unscheduled jump-adjusting. We round up pictures of some of the best costumes of the night.

