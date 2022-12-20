{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Top riders as you’ve never seen them before! Behold, the London fancy dress relay in all its glory

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • The much-anticipated return of the London International Horse Show fancy dress class certainly did not disappoint. Some of the world’s top riders delighted the crowds at the ExCeL arena on Sunday (18 December) with their fabulous costumes and brilliant banter.

    Check out some of the truly iconic costumes worn by the competitors, and so gallantly carried by their respective mounts.

    1. Holly Smith and Manuel Fernandez Saro, as Elsa and Olaf from Frozen, jumped clear in the fastest time to win the London International Horse Show fancy dress relay. Here’s Holly complete with her flowing golden locks…

    London International Horse Show fancy dress – Holly Smith

    … and Manuel as Olaf.

    Fancy dress relay at London Horse Show

    2. Is that you, Joe Stockdale? And wherever Shrek is found you can be sure that Donkey won’t be far behind – thanks to Joe’s pairs partner Jack Whitaker.

    London International Horse Show fancy dress – Joe Stockdale

    3. William Funnell, who is on the show’s committee and helped organise the competition, dressed as Dick van Dyke – the chimney sweep in Mary Poppins – to partner his wife Pippa for the class.

    London International Horse Show fancy dress – William Funnell

    4. Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Pippa Funnell ditched her Mary Poppins’ umbrella to fly around the course.

    London International Horse Show fancy dress – Pippa Funnell

    5. To infinity and beyond! Harry Charles rockets around the course dressed as Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story. His partner was Matt Sampson dressed as Woody.

    London International Horse Show fancy dress – Harry Charles

    6. Ahoy! Marcus Ehning makes a brilliant Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of The Caribbean, and his partner was…

    London International Horse Show fancy dress – Marcus Ehning

    7. …the legend that is John Whitaker, dressed as a fetching Elizabeth Swann, complete with generous bosom.

    London International Horse Show fancy dress – John Whitaker

    8. Say cheese! Tom McEwen, who is dressed as The Mad Hatter, poses for a picture with Pippa Funnell. Tom’s pairs partner was Yasmin Ingham dressed as The Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland.

    London International Horse Show fancy dress – Tom McEwen and Pippa Funnell

    9. What great sports! A team photograph showing the riders’ fantastic costumes in all their glory.

    London horse show fancy dress

