



The much-anticipated return of the London International Horse Show fancy dress class certainly did not disappoint. Some of the world’s top riders delighted the crowds at the ExCeL arena on Sunday (18 December) with their fabulous costumes and brilliant banter.

Check out some of the truly iconic costumes worn by the competitors, and so gallantly carried by their respective mounts.

1. Holly Smith and Manuel Fernandez Saro, as Elsa and Olaf from Frozen, jumped clear in the fastest time to win the London International Horse Show fancy dress relay. Here’s Holly complete with her flowing golden locks…

… and Manuel as Olaf.

2. Is that you, Joe Stockdale? And wherever Shrek is found you can be sure that Donkey won’t be far behind – thanks to Joe’s pairs partner Jack Whitaker.

3. William Funnell, who is on the show’s committee and helped organise the competition, dressed as Dick van Dyke – the chimney sweep in Mary Poppins – to partner his wife Pippa for the class.



4. Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Pippa Funnell ditched her Mary Poppins’ umbrella to fly around the course.

5. To infinity and beyond! Harry Charles rockets around the course dressed as Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story. His partner was Matt Sampson dressed as Woody.

6. Ahoy! Marcus Ehning makes a brilliant Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of The Caribbean, and his partner was…

7. …the legend that is John Whitaker, dressed as a fetching Elizabeth Swann, complete with generous bosom.

8. Say cheese! Tom McEwen, who is dressed as The Mad Hatter, poses for a picture with Pippa Funnell. Tom’s pairs partner was Yasmin Ingham dressed as The Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland.

9. What great sports! A team photograph showing the riders’ fantastic costumes in all their glory.

