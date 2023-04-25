



1. Farewell to Promised Land

Promised Land, whose boundless enthusiasm for his job and impressive performances at Hickstead won him a place in the hearts of many showjumping fans, has been put down aged 28 after a long and happy retirement. “Murphy” is known for winning the Hickstead Derby with Tina Fletcher in 2011, having come fourth in 2009 and second in 2010. But the combination also won the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) puissance, area trials and international stairway classes, and were placed in everything from speed classes to five-star grands prix. Since stepping down from the top level, he spent his last seven years with Jess Paramor. He and Jess won their Pony Club area championship, and qualified for the national championships two years running. Jess also rode Murphy to her school prom, before he retired fully and became a “yard pet”.

Read tributes from those who knew this special horse best

2. Riding 15 horses a day

Some readers have expressed surprise that Laura Collett can manage to ride 15 horses in a day, but having spent a day with the Badminton Horse Trials champion in the run-up to this year’s event, we can reassure you that this really is the case. After a 6.30am start, we followed Laura as she schooled numerous Flat and National Hunt racehorses, jumped one of her own young eventers, galloped a five-star ride, then headed home to hack and school others. We were exhausted just watching her, but it is this outstanding work ethic that has helped her reach the very top of the sport.

“People ask how my life has changed since winning Badminton, and I find it hard to answer because it hasn’t changed at all,” says Laura. “I’m still here riding horses all day, just as I was before.”

A day in the life of a Badminton champion

3. A roadside birth

Experienced show pony breeder Claire Smalley was taken by surprise when her mare, who was some weeks away from being due to foal, went into labour on her way home from winter grazing. Barkway Tiny Tears, aka Holly, went down in the back of Claire’s horsebox and it quickly became clear that her foal was on its way. Once safely off the horsebox, the mare lay down on the verge, gave three pushes and out came a healthy colt. Claire said she’d never experienced anything quite like it in 44 years of breeding and felt she “aged 10 years in an hour!” from the experience.

Find out what the breeder may name this impromptu arrival

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.