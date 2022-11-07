Event riders’ exciting move, flu outbreaks and other things the horseworld is talking about





1. Eventing stars moving to new yard

Eventing’s world number one and two are on the move in early 2023 – Tim and Jonelle Price are relocating to a new yard to Dorset. The New Zealanders are moving from their current base at Mere Farm, Wiltshire, into a new yard on the Chedington Estate, owned by Dr Geoffrey Guy, where they will be based alongside Australian eventer-turned-showjumper Chris Burton.

2. Equine flu vaccination shortages resolved

The equine flu vaccination shortage in the UK is thought to have been resolved – just as recent outbreaks show the need for disease control measures. There were fears of a shortage this summer, owing to issues experienced by a supplier. But the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) told H&H it is expected that the vaccination that was temporarily unavailable will become available next week, and there should already be enough here as alternative vaccines have been imported from the US.

A number of cases of equine flu have been reported, some linked to a Shetland pony sale in Worcestershire (16-18 October) and others in horses recently imported from Ireland. The latter include “multiple cases” reported on Friday (4 November).

3. Showjumper Jessica Springsteen’s new fashion partnership

American fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger launched their first equestrian range, Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian, last year and have now struck up a partnership with Olympic showjumper Jessica Springsteen. In her role as brand ambassador, Jessica will be supporting the further development of the brand’s technical and performance products as well as wearing the brand’s sportswear for competition and training.

