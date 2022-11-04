



Eventing’s world number one and two are on the move in early 2023, as Tim and Jonelle Price announce they are relocating to a new yard to Dorset.

The New Zealanders are taking up an opportunity to move from their current base at Mere Farm, Wiltshire, into a new yard on the Chedington Estate, owned by Dr Geoffrey Guy, where they will be based alongside Australian eventer-turned-showjumper Chris Burton.

“It’s exciting, but daunting at the same time,” Tim Price told H&H. “Mere Farm has been amazing and we’ve been there 17 years – it’s a horse-friendly and beautiful place.

“We know Marlborough so well and it’s such a lovely town. Our life has been here, so it’s quite a big upheaval – our kids’ cousins are there, things like that, so it’s going to be scary to move but life’s all about things like that.

“We’ve been looking for a farm to buy for a year or two – we sold our little cottage and got ourselves ready to buy – but then this opportunity presented itself with Geoffrey.

“It’s an amazing facility and while we’ll have to do a bit more driving, everything about it is just world-class.”

The move to Chedington will allow the Prices to do far more of their training on site than currently, with cross-country schooling, good fitness facilities and “amazing” dressage and jumping arenas on hand, as well as “little things like having a box per horse, which we’ve never had”.

“It opens up a lot of doors,” said Tim. “We don’t have to maintain the place, so we can just step in and train. We’ve probably got another 10 years or so in this job at this level and we’re trying to find a way we can really ramp it up a bit more and squeeze a few extra marks out.

“We’re going to be the eventing component at Chedington. Geoffrey wants to make it a world-class facility for elite riders to base themselves there and hopefully to encourage other riders to come and train with us. There are satellite yards where people could come over and base themselves with five or six horses, train and use the facilities.”

An announcement about the new yard from Tim and Jonelle Price on their social media concluded: “We are hugely appreciative to Dr and Mrs Geoffrey Guy for the opportunity and look forward to working alongside our great friends, Chris and Rebekah Burton. Our operation will remain the same, just from a different post code!”

You might also be interested in:

‘Two small town kids dreamt they could take on the world’: husband and wife top eventing world rankings ‘I’ve had some fantastic days, but I think this beats them all’ – Maryland 5 Star wraps up in tense showjumping ‘She jumped her socks off’: Pau Horse Trials winner revealed after tense final phase A time limit on cross-country course-designers? Vote imminent on new eventing rules Give the gift of Horse & Hound – and receive a £10 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.