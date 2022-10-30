



New Zealand’s Jonelle Price proved unbeatable when she topped the Pau Horse Trials results this afternoon (30 October). Riding the 11-year-old mare Grappa Nera, Jonelle jumped a faultless round to remain on her 31.3 overnight score.

“I certainly didn’t expect this result. She is a good jumper, but sometimes the moment can get to her as she’s quite excitable,” said a delighted Jonelle. “I knew Karim was jumping clear, so I tried to stay down the chute and just keep her a bit quiet and away from the atmosphere. But look, she jumped her socks off today.

“I always thought she was a good horse and it was just a question of when we saw some of that and she came through for us, not if.”

The black mare, who is not dissimilar in looks to Jonelle’s fabulous Classic Moet, was one of just three combinations to jump clear inside the 80-second time allowed from 35 starters in the final phase.

But Jonelle explained Grappa Nera’s appearance is where the similarities with her five-star stalwart end: “She’s very different to Classic Moet and if anything, I’d compare her more with my other five-star mare Faerie Dianimo as they rival each other in terms of hotness. They are also both fiercely determined and athletic.”

The pair were in 13th after the dressage, but strong jumping performances paid dividends over the course of the five-star competition at Pau this weekend.

“I want to give a big mention to The Grape Syndicate, who co-own her with me,” said Jonelle. “Because for years I’ve been saying ‘don’t you worry, we’ll get there’ as she’s been cavorting around dressage arenas and whatnot at one-day events, so they’ve had to be very patient.”

Another rider to benefit from impressive jumping performances was France’s Karim Florent Laghouag, who finished second with the 15-year-old gelding Triton Fontaine. They claimed their place on the podium in the Pau Horse Trials results, thanks to a clear showjumping round, clocking just 0.4 of a time-fault in the final phase.

Karim was in third going into the showjumping, but overnight leaders David Doel and Galileo Nieuwmoed had a fence down, which dropped them to eventual fourth.

Britain’s Hector Payne enjoyed a great week with the 12-year-old gelding Dynasty. They finished in third after a clear jumping round in the final phase, despite being another rider to incur 0.4 of a time fault.

Japan’s Kazuma Tomoto dropped from fourth to 10th with Brookpark Vicenti after having three fences down. New Zealand’s Caroline Powell rose from seventh to fifth with the youngest horse in the field, the nine-year-old mare Greenacres Special Cavalier, with a clear round inside the time on the final day.

British riders Bubby Upton (Cannavaro) and Emily King (Valmy Biats) also enjoyed a great at Pau, finishing sixth and eighth respectively.

You might also be interested in:

One horse spun and another withdrawn at final Pau Horse Trials trot-up ‘I’m very lucky to ride such a special horse’: British rider leads Pau Horse Trials after cross-country ‘She didn’t let me down’: Pau five-star leaderboard undergoes huge shake up after cross-country ‘We would jump 1,000 ditches a month from walk’: meet Harry Meade’s Pau five-star mount, who’s had a long road to top level ‘I’ve never really thought of him as a five-star horse’: meet Piggy March’s sister, who is taking on her first five-star since 2004 Save 20% on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions with HALLOWEEN20

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Pau Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full magazine report on Pau Horse Trials in the magazine dated 3 November.