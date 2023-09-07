



Britain remain in pole position at the European Dressage Championships, with just one rider left to go from each team.

Charlotte Dujardin produced a cracker of a test with the 10-year-old gelding Imhotep, scoring the combination’s grand prix personal best of 82.42% and taking over the lead from Carl Hester and Fame, who now sit second in the individual standings.

“Pete has done his absolute best today, and he is such a phenomenal horse,” said Charlotte, who said she had been aiming to score 81% here today. “Win or lose, when you do a test like that it doesn’t matter, and I can’t ask any more.”

It means Britain strengthen their position at the top of the European Dressage Championships team standings after the third rotation of riders, with a current score of 160.962. Germany maintain the silver medal slot they held overnight, with a super mark of 77.88% from Frederic Wandres and Bluetooth OLD giving them a team total of 155.062 at the moment.

Denmark lie in bronze at this stage, with 150.171, ahead of Sweden in fourth, having moved up the rankings thanks to a plus-75% test from Therse Nilshagen and Dante Weltino OLD.

But there is still everything to play for as the final team members take to the Riesenbeck arena this afternoon – traditionally the strongest rider for each team. For Britain, that anchorwoman will be Lottie Fry, riding her reigning world champion Glamourdale, who are on at 4.15pm (3.15pm UK time).

For Germany, defending European champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl is yet to come, riding the horse who carried her to Olympic and European gold in 2021, TSF Dalera BB, at 3.57pm (2.57pm UK time).

And Denmark also still have their hottest iron to throw into the fire, in the form of Nanna Skodborg Merrald and Blue Hors Zepter. This pair recently overtook Lottie and Glamourdale in the FEI rankings, and are now ranked number two in the world behind Jessica and Dalera. They will be in action at 4.06pm (4.06pm UK time).

