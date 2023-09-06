Britain holds gold medal position overnight at the European Dressage Championships





Britain is sitting in the gold medal position at the halfway point in the European Dressage Championships grand prix, held in Riesenbeck, Germany from 5-10 September.

Two riders from each team performed today (Wednesday, 6 September), with Britain’s Carl Hester and Gareth Hughes each putting in excellent performances to place Britain at the top of the leaderboard overnight.

Home side Germany currently lie in silver, with world gold medallists from 2022 Denmark sitting in bronze at this point. Austria holds fourth, with Spain, the Netherlands and France all tied for fifth on exactly the same counting score.

Carl also sits at the top of the rankings individually, having scored a fantastic 78.54% with Fame. Meanwhile, Gareth lies fourth with Classic Briolinca, having produced a test that he said was one of the mare’s best.

Close behind Carl in the individual rankings is Isabell Werth, who posted 77.17% with the 13-year-old Quaterback stallion DSP Quantaz.

Their test had many highlights, particularly this horse’s active, expressive passage, but they lost a little fluency at times, especially in some of the lateral work and the tempi changes.

However, they did enough to slot in above teammates Matthias Rath and Thaigo GS, who currently sit third after putting 74.85% on the leaderboard as the first German rider to go.

It means Germany – the reigning European champions – in a strong position ahead of the second day of grand prix competition, when Frederic Wandres (Bluetooth OLD) and Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (TSB Dalera BB) will perform.

European Dressage Championships: young stars impress for Denmark

Denmark too have made an exciting start, with Daniel Bachmann Andersen opening their campaign with 74.15% aboard the tall, springy Vitalias stallion Vayron. The 12-year-old is at his first championship and made quite an impact in the arena with his uphill tendency and willingness to perform. Some tension and tightness in the frame held him back from bigger marks, but he looks to be a very promising prospect for Daniel.

Another very exciting prospect also drew attention as Andreas Helgstrand – back on the Danish team for the first time since 2013 – rode the two-time young horse champion Jovian to a counting score of 74.41%.

Jovian is still only nine, and is a hugely impressive, extravagant horse – “a horse you need a driving licence for,” joked Andreas. At this early stage in his career he has some incredible highlights, notably the extended trot for which he earned 10s here, but also several areas where, as to be expected, he is lacks strength and balance, such as in the piaffe and passage.

“I know the talent is all there, I just need to bring it in and when you have to do all the exercises in a row it’s tough,” said Andreas, explaining that his preparation for the grand prix was delayed after Jovian lost a shoe shortly before their warm-up.

Tomorrow brings the formidable Danish duo of Carina Cassøe Krüth and Heiline’s Danciera, and Nanna Skodborg Merrald on Blue Hors Zepter.

But although the competition is undoubtedly tough, Britain have established themselves as the ones to beat at this very exciting championship. Can Charlotte Dujardin and Lottie Fry keep them on the top of the podium tomorrow?

