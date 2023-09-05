Simple, sporty; red jackets and an emerald dash – the dressage Euros trot-up in pictures





The competition at the European Dressage Championships at Riesenbeck, Germany, is about to commence in earnest. But we’ve already had the first slice of the action, in the form of the European Dressage Championships trot-up, to whet the appetite for the excitement ahead.

It’s not quite as flamboyant as a Badminton or Burghley – team members have to adhere to their own dress code rather than go wild in turquoise suits. But you know you want a glimpse of all the British pairs and to see which teams had the smartest outfits…

The Brits

Carl Hester, Charlotte Dujardin, Gareth Hughes and Lottie Fry make up the British quartet. The Brits were dressed simply, in navy down jackets or gilets, navy chinos and brown suede boots. All wore helmets and gloves to present the British horses, too.

Charlotte Dujardin and 10-year-old Imhotep, gearing up for his second championship after last year’s worlds. Charlotte added a patriotic flourish with her Union Jack helmet.

Lottie Fry’s world champion ride, the Lord Leatherdale stallion Glamourdale, is led by Van Olst Horses’ Niek Haarlink, while Lottie watches on (right).

Carl Hester arrives at his 22nd championship, this time partnering the Bigwood family’s 13-year-old Fame, a new ride for Carl this year.

Gareth Hughes presents his 17-year-old mare Classic Briolinca, by Trento B, at their third major championship together.

European Dressage Championships trot-up photos

The one they all have to beat: reigning Olympic and European champions Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB. Jessica, representing the home nation Germany, wore the team navy suit with cream scarf, while the 16-year-old Easy Game mare Dalera sported a browband in the German flag colours.

For Ireland: a dash of emerald with a glittery helmet and silk scarf, worn by Abi Lyle, presenting Farrell.

It’s a sporty look for the Danish team, who will be vying for medals with hotshot Heiline’s Danciera and Carina Cassøe Krüth among the talented quartet.

Also for Denmark, Andreas Helgstrand brought forward his popular breeding stallion Jovian – who definitely looked to be enjoying the party.

Belgium were dressed very similarly to Denmark, with red tops and blue trousers. Here is the wonderful partnership of business manager Charlotte Defalque and 17-year-old Vivaldi stallion Botticelli. They have competed on junior, young rider, under-25 and senior teams together.

The Danish warmblood mare Cyprus Ophelia will make history as the mount of the first ever Cypriot rider to compete at a European Dressage Championships: Gabrielle H-Kiefer (not pictured). They are the first combination down the centre line in the grand prix on Wednesday (6 September).

