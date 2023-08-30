



We know that our readers want to know what happened in terms of who was held, who was spun, and who was accepted at the first horse inspection at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, but having got the serious competition business out of the way, we also know that some of you also enjoy a fun review of who was wearing what in our gallery of trot-up photos.

So sit down, grab a drink and check out this selection of our favourite outfits from the first horse inspection…

Harry Meade sported lilac trousers to trot up his three rides. He is pictured with David Bernstein, Sophie Caruth and Nigella Hall’s Tenareze.

Wills Oakden gave a nod to his Scottish heritage, pairing tartan trousers and a bow tie to present his two horses, Liz Magennis and Debbie Whalley’s Oughterard Cooley (pictured) and Kathleen Wilkinson and Rachel Wood’s Arklow Puissance.

Alex Bragg cut a dash in a pink jacket as he came forward with The Roe Family’s Quindiva.

Burghley first-timer Greta Mason was the only competitor to wear a hat at this year’s first horse inspection. She rides Geoff Mason and Sarah Winfrey’s Cooley For Sure.

Nicky Hill’s outfit was all about the back view as she presented her own MGH Bingo Boy.

New European champion Ros Canter went for a floaty dress as she trotted up Annie Makin and Kate James’ Pencos Crown Jewel.

Lauren Innes sported orange shorts to bring forward Global Fision M, owned by Innes Family Syndicate.

Alice Casburn was another to choose a dress, paired with trainers. She rides her mother Caroline’s Topspin.

Kristina Hall-Jackson picked out a co-ordinated shorts suit to get her competition underway with CMS Google, owned by her rider and KHJ Eventing.



The USA’s Jennie Saville gets some airtime in stylish black boots as she makes her Burghley debut with Nina and Tim Gardner’s FE Lifestyle.

Holly Richardson co-ordinated her waistcoat and boots as she brought forward Bally Louis, owned by Sarah Wingfield.

Pippa Funnell won the Fairfax & Favor prize for the best-dressed female rider. The double Burghley winner rides her own and Marek Sebestak’s Majas Hope.

Tom Bird, the youngest rider here, made a splash with a blue velvet jacket and bow tie as he brought forward his own and his uncle David Kerry’s Rebel Rhyme.

Julia Norman wore a short jacket to run up her own Ardeo Berlin.

Shropshire-based French rider Arthur Duffort sported a blue suit to present his own and Paul and Julie Gatien’s Toronto D’Aurois.

Sophie Fouracre wears a green jacket to show off her mother Kay Jenman’s Lordana VH Leysehof Z.

Burghley Horse Trials trot-up photos by Peter Nixon.

