European Dressage Championships times released – find out when the Brits are on





The European Dressage Championships times are out for the grand prix, which takes place on Wednesday, 6 September, and Thursday, 7 September.

Having passed the trot-up earlier this morning, the British horses and riders will be in action as they hope to go one better than their European silver in 2021.

European Dressage Championships grand prix times: the Brits

Gareth Hughes and Classic Briolinca: 12.33pm on Wednesday (11.33am UK time)

Carl Hester and Fame: 4.24pm on Wednesday (3.24pm UK time)

Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep: 12.24pm on Thursday (11.24am UK time)

Lottie Fry and Glamourdale: 4.15pm on Thursday (3.15pm UK time)

Grand prix times for other major contenders

Matthias Rath (GER) and Thiago GS: 12.15pm on Wednesday (11.15am UK time)

Daniel Bachmann Andersen (DEN) and Vayron: 12.24pm on Wednesday (11.24am UK time)

Isabell Werth (GER) and DSP Quantaz: 4.06pm on Wednesday (3.06pm UK time)

Andreas Helgstrand (DEN) and Jovian: 4.15pm on Wednesday (3.15pm UK time)

Frederic Wandres (GER) and Bluetooth OLD: 11.57am on Thursday (10.57am UK time)

Carina Cassøe Krüth (DEN) and Heiline’s Danciera: 12.15pm on Thursday (11.15am UK time)

Therese Nilshagen (SWE) and Dante Weltino OLD: 12.33pm on Thursday (11.33am UK time)

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (GER) and TSF Dalera BB: 3.57pm on Thursday (2.57pm UK time)

Nanna Skodborg Merrald (DEN) and Blue Hors Zepter: 4.06pm on Thursday (3.06pm UK time)

Patrik Kittel (SWE) on Touchdown: 4.33pm on Thursday (3.33pm UK time)

Emmelie Scholtens (NED) on Indian Rock: 4.42pm on Thursday (3.42pm UK time)

The very first combination into the arena on Wednesday morning will be Gabriele H.-Kiefer and Cyprus Ophelia at 9.39am (8.39am UK time), competing as individuals for Cyprus. She will be followed by the first of the team riders, Yvonne Österholm riding Ironman H for Finland.

The grand prix solely decides the team medals, with the top three scores from each team to count. The grand prix also acts as a qualifier for the grand prix special, which takes place on Friday, 8 September, and from which the first set of individual medals are decided. The top 30 combinations from the grand prix will qualify to compete in the special.

