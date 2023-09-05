Who will win medals at the 2023 European Dressage Championships?





A strong German side poses a significant challenge, but Britain head to Riesenbeck with their best chance in years of grabbing gold, says H&H’s dressage editor Polly Bryan





The last time Britain won a team gold medal at a dressage championship was the London Olympics in 2012. Since then, British teams have collected five silvers and three bronzes, but gold has eluded them. Until this year’s European Dressage Championships, perhaps.

Carl Hester, Charlotte Dujardin, Lottie Fry and Gareth Hughes brought home silver from the last European Dressage Championships, in 2021, and the same quartet will head to Riesenbeck, Germany, quietly determined to go one better this time.

All four ride different horses this year, and what horses they are – without a doubt some of the best in the world. Glamourdale, Lottie Fry’s reigning world champion, is expected to lead the pack as in 2022, with the benefit of another year’s strength and experience.

Charlotte Dujardin’s precocious Imhotep and Gareth Hughes’ trusty Classic Briolinca are proven performers, who are in the form of their lives this season.

And while Carl Hester’s ride of just eight months, Fame, will be competing at his first championship, this is Carl’s 22nd. If anyone can guide a horse through his championship debut to bring out his best when it matters, it’s Carl.

But make no mistake: while Britain are highly capable of winning gold, they will have to surpass a formidable German home side to reach the top of the podium.

Last year’s German team was somewhat depleted by the absence of reigning Olympic and European champion, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl. But Jessica and her stellar mare, TSF Dalera BB, are now back in the game and have lost none of the mastery that led Germany to gold in 2021.

The long-awaited showdown between Glamourdale and Dalera is set to be a thriller. One a mighty, testosterone-fuelled powerhouse, the other the epitome of elegance – each will meet their match in Riesenbeck.

Jessica will be flanked by the ever-imposing Isabell Werth, plus Frederic Wandres and Matthias Rath, drafted in from the reserve bench to replace the withdrawn Sönke Rothenberger. Buoyed by home support and a will to maintain their European record of success, Germany will be gunning for gold.

While the Germans have regained their biggest hitter, current world champions Denmark have lost their 2022 golden girl this year. But the Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour-shaped hole in the Danish team has been somewhat filled by the emergence of Nanna Skodborg Merrald and Blue Hors Zepter as one of the world’s most impressive combinations in 2023.

With the experienced Carina Cassøe Krüth, Daniel Bachmann Andersen and Andreas Helgstrand alongside, you can expect to see Denmark back on the podium.

Don’t discount the other Scandinavian powerhouse, although Sweden’s chances of a medal have definitely been dampened by the late withdrawal of team stalwarts Juliette Ramel and Buriel K.

The Netherlands, too, have been dealt a blow that could close the door to the podium. With both her world individual bronze medallist Hermes NOP and now Hartsuijker injured, Dinja van Liere is without a Europeans ride. But the dynamic Indian Rock is back in action after rider Emmelie Scholtens’ knee surgery, and could cause a stir.

European Dressage Championships: individual favourites

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl

The world number one and reigning Olympic and European champion with TSF Dalera BB (right), Germany’s Jessica is a hot favourite for individual gold medals – if she can beat Lottie Fry and Glamourdale. Dalera, now 16 and seemingly all the better for her six-month break while Jessica welcomed baby Ella Marie, oozes grace and quality, with swoon-worthy piaffe-passage and no signs that she is feeling her age.

Lottie Fry

Reigning world champions Lottie and Glamourdale could add more gold medals to their record in Riesenbeck. The black stallion is more secure in his work than when breaking the 90% barrier last summer, and both he and Lottie relish big atmospheres so can be expected to bring their best. But this will be the first time since early 2021 that Glamourdale has faced TSF Dalera BB, who will make he and Lottie work hard for gold.

Charlotte Dujardin

Imhotep was still new to top level when scoring three top-10 finishes in Herning last year, and he has matured impressively since. He and Charlotte are on superb form: unbeaten internationally on British soil, with a hat-trick of top-three finishes at CHIO Aachen. Will prove a huge asset to Britain, and a serious contender for individual medals as well.

Carina Cassøe Krüth

Carina dazzled at the Tokyo Olympics, and then again at the World Championships with the delightful black mare, Heiline’s Danciera (above). This Danish pair have real harmony and are a pleasure to watch dancing together. Get ready to sing along

to their Whitney Houston freestyle – and don’t be surprised to see them well in the mix for medals.

Isabell Werth

THhe queen of German dressage can never be overlooked, especially now DSP Quantaz (below) is settling into his role as successor to superstar mares Bella Rose and Weihegold OLD. He and Isabell were pipped to bronze in the special at the worlds last year and while they would certainly have to be on tip-top form to clinch a podium position in this company, only a fool would bet against Isabell making it happen.

Nanna Skodborg Merrald

The imposing chestnut gelding Blue Hors Zepter (above right) has competed at this level with three top riders – Daniel Bachmann Andersen, Patrik Kittel and Nanna. And it’s with Nanna that the 15-year-old gelding, who is by Nanna’s Olympic ride Blue Hors Zack, has reached his peak. They’re now Denmark’s highest-ranked pair, and with freestyle scores approaching 90% they’ll definitely be individual podium contenders.

Frederic Wandres

The 13-year-old Bordeaux son Bluetooth OLD (below) has been given the green light for this championship ahead of Frederic’s seasoned performer, Duke Of Britain FRH, and that’s saying something. Bluetooth’s scores have been on an upward trajectory for the past 12 months and with a plus-84% freestyle in Aachen, he looks well capable of finishing among the top few.

