Could you be Horse & Hound’s next dressage editor?





Could you be the new dressage editor of Horse & Hound?

We are recruiting for a dressage and sport horse breeding editor and products assistant. This is a rare opportunity for someone who is passionate about dressage to join Britain’s leading equestrian media platform in a full-time staff role and share their love and knowledge of the sport with our audience.

The successful applicant will oversee all Horse & Hound’s dressage and sport horse content across magazine, website, podcast and other platforms, plus assist in creating products and ecommerce content, under the guidance of the products editor.

Knowing and loving the dressage world is essential for this job — the ideal candidate will have competed in dressage or been closely involved in the sport in another way. They will have good knowledge of how dressage works nationally in Britain and internationally, the main personalities and the issues in the sport.

Strong English language skills are also needed, with the ability to write sparkling, flowing features and reports, as well as to edit and improve other writers’ copy.

The selected candidate will also have good organisational skills and be IT literate, in order to run a busy section on a fast-paced, weekly magazine, while juggling this with working on our website, podcast and social media.

An interest in sport horse breeding and equestrian kit is required – in-depth knowledge these areas would be an advantage but is not essential.

Our ideal candidate for the role of Horse & Hound dressage editor would have experience working on a print publication or online (not necessarily in the equestrian field), but we are happy to consider applications from people without this experience, if you fulfil the other criteria and show the right attitude and willingness to learn.

This is a full-time role working from home, with occasional required visits to our Paddington, Bath or Winnersh Triangle offices. The job includes opportunities to travel within Britain and potentially occasionally internationally for work.

The closing date for applications is Thursday, 7 September.

How to apply

