



Do you think you have what it takes to excel as Horse & Hound’s next showing editor?

This is a rare opportunity for someone who is passionate about showing to join us in a part-time staff role and share their love and knowledge of the sport with our audience.

Key responsibilities of the H&H showing editor:

Generating ideas, planning and managing all showing features and reports for the magazine, website and podcast, including commissioning freelancers and managing the budget.

Working with the rest of the H&H team to edit copy, resolve queries, source and choose pictures, proof-read and process pages to completion.

Writing showing features, reports and news stories for the magazine and website. Recording podcast interviews and generating social media content.

What do I need to succeed?

Knowing and loving the showing world is essential for this job — ideally you will have competed in the show ring or been closely involved in the sport in another way. You will have good knowledge of how showing works in Britain, the main personalities and the issues in the sport.

Strong English language skills are also needed — candidates must have the ability to write sparkling, flowing features and reports, with correct spelling and grammar, and to edit and improve other writers’ copy.

The successful applicant will also have good organisational skills and be IT literate in order to run a busy section on a fast-paced, weekly magazine, while working on our website and social media.

Our ideal candidate would have experience working on a print publication or online (not necessarily in the equestrian field), but we are happy to consider applications from people without this experience, if you fulfil the other criteria and show the right attitude and willingness to learn.

Knowledge of Indesign and WordPress CMS would be an advantage but is not essential.

This is a part-time role working from home three days a week, with occasional required visits to our Paddington, Bath or Winnersh Triangle offices. We are flexible on what days/hours are worked and plan to discuss this with candidates at the interview stage. There will be a requirement to work a full day on the Monday press days following the biggest shows each year (approximately eight per year). The job includes opportunities to travel within Britain.

Closing date for applications: end of Monday, 9 September 2024

How to apply to be Horse & Hound’s showing editor

