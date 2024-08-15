‘He’s loving life’: a racehorse who won £200,000 on the track qualifies for HOYS





The former Lincoln handicap winner Migration has qualified for the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) for the first time in his new career as a show horse, earning his ticket for the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse final.

Ridden by Hannah Horton, Migration led the 20-strong qualifying class at the NAF Five Star Hartpury International Horse Trials (10 August) in front of judges Lucy Killingbeck (conformation) and Louise Daly (ride).

The eight-year-old is owned by Anthony and Georgina Andrews. He was gifted to them by the Gail Brown Racing Syndicate.

Hannah said: “He’s loving life in the show ring. He finds it so easy and he is very trainable and eager to learn. He was superb here at Hartpury at just his third show and first time going indoors. I’m sure he will take HOYS in his stride! We don’t want to rush him, and we will do a few novice hack classes to give him time.”

Migration was in training with David Menuisier, in whose care he collected over £200,000 in win and place money, including being first past the post in the Lincoln handicap at Doncaster in 2023.

Hannah added: “Migration came out to run in the Lincoln again on 23 March this year and decided he didn’t want to go. David and the Gail Brown Racing Syndicate started looking for a good home for him and he has been gifted to Georgina, Anthony and myself to go showing.

“I received a lovely message from David saying it was ‘so lovely to see him back to winning’. Georgina and Anthony always said they would love a racehorse, after they sadly lost their horse Overdrive.”

