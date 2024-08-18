



A gypsy cob who was bought for £1 has recently lifted a supreme of show title at a prestigious championship show. Hayley Mossop’s gelding Stoney Meadow Aurora topped the in-hand gelding and best of breed in-hand titles en route to the ultimate supreme accolade at the Traditional Of The Year Show (30 July — 4 August) held at Onley Grounds in Warwickshire.

Stoney Meadow Aurora is known as Dougal at home. He joined Colchester-based Hayley in 2016 as a rescue.

“A group of about 30 horses had been rescued in poor condition by a kind individual who then desperately needed to find homes for them,” says Hayley, who also produces showjumpers and competes up to 1.40m level.

“I picked him out in the field and paid the princely sum of £1 for him – since then I’ve had many offers for him, including an extremely large sum by someone in America. I declined because he’s the cob that started my passion and that passion still keeps growing every day.

“Originally, we bought him just to keep my stallion company on the lorry, with the aim of breaking him in and selling him as a kids’ pony when the stallion was broken and ridden away,” added Hayley, who runs TTA Equine with partner Luke Sadler.

“Then circumstances changed so we broke Dougal in and sold him for a nominal amount to ensure he had a good home. He was only there for three days when I got a phone call to say he was causing chaos. No-one could catch him and I needed to collect him!

“We drove there straight away, called his name across the field and he galloped over to us. He practically loaded himself back up. I think it’s safe to say Dougal had chosen us and we’ve never looked back. No amount of money would be enough to buy him now.”

Dougal has enjoyed many showing successes, both in-hand and ridden, but he also lives a completely normal life.

“He attends Pony Club camps, rallies, beach rides, cross-country – even Easter egg hunts, and all with a smile on his face!”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also like to read…

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now