{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

‘No amount would buy him now’: meet the multi-garlanded gypsy cob bought for £1

Alex Robinson Alex Robinson

    • A gypsy cob who was bought for £1 has recently lifted a supreme of show title at a prestigious championship show. Hayley Mossop’s gelding Stoney Meadow Aurora topped the in-hand gelding and best of breed in-hand titles en route to the ultimate supreme accolade at the Traditional Of The Year Show (30 July — 4 August) held at Onley Grounds in Warwickshire.

    Stoney Meadow Aurora is known as Dougal at home. He joined Colchester-based Hayley in 2016 as a rescue.

    “A group of about 30 horses had been rescued in poor condition by a kind individual who then desperately needed to find homes for them,” says Hayley, who also produces showjumpers and competes up to 1.40m level.

    “I picked him out in the field and paid the princely sum of £1 for him – since then I’ve had many offers for him, including an extremely large sum by someone in America. I declined because he’s the cob that started my passion and that passion still keeps growing every day.

    “Originally, we bought him just to keep my stallion company on the lorry, with the aim of breaking him in and selling him as a kids’ pony when the stallion was broken and ridden away,” added Hayley, who runs TTA Equine with partner Luke Sadler.

    “Then circumstances changed so we broke Dougal in and sold him for a nominal amount to ensure he had a good home. He was only there for three days when I got a phone call to say he was causing chaos. No-one could catch him and I needed to collect him!

    “We drove there straight away, called his name across the field and he galloped over to us. He practically loaded himself back up. I think it’s safe to say Dougal had chosen us and we’ve never looked back. No amount of money would be enough to buy him now.”

    Dougal has enjoyed many showing successes, both in-hand and ridden, but he also lives a completely normal life.

    “He attends Pony Club camps, rallies, beach rides, cross-country – even Easter egg hunts, and all with a smile on his face!”

    You might also like to read…

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Alex Robinson
    Alex Robinson

    H&H showing editor
    Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the showing scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show and Olympia and has first-hand knowledge of the current issues in the showing world as well as the horses, ponies and riders who compete in the sport. Alex joined H&H in January 2018 since when she has cemented its place as the leading equestrian publication for both showing reports and current showing news in the UK.
    Alex Robinson

    You may like...