



A multi-talented Exmoor pony has helped his young rider comeback from terrifying riding accident. Toby Johnstone, 14, and Cheritonridge Grenache won their second Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifier at the National Pony Society (NPS) summer championships (6-8 August) at Three Counties Showground.

The home-produced pair added a junior small breeds ticket to an open pass achieved at The Showing Register’s summer show. This was only their second-ever attempt at a HOYS qualifier.

Toby is no stranger to show ring success, having been to HOYS and the Royal International, and winning Royal Windsor, with the family’s Dartmoor Pumphill Fandango. But last December, Toby fell from a pony while at a showjumping training show, lost consciousness and was airlifted to hospital.

It was every parent’s nightmare, as Toby’s mother, Zara Johnstone-Evans, explained: “The pony took a stride out and went through the back pole. Toby went head first onto his face; he was completely knocked out and fitted for around two minutes. It was a category-one call, and he was airlifted to hospital in London. His injuries included two compression fractures on his spine and a bleed on the brain. His body protector saved his life and now he always rides in one.”

Toby took three months off riding and he is still unable to recall the incident.

“He can remember coming into the jump, but nothing after that,” said Zara.

Cheritonridge Grenache — who is known at home as Ashley — is on loan from Kirsty Errington Anderson, who watched her own son, Charlie, qualify for HOYS for the first time on the lead-rein at the NPS summer championships with home-bred Dartmoor Rushfield Jura II.

Ashley’s show ring talents have come as somewhat of a surprise.

“He’s only really done British Showjumping previously and a little bit of showing,” said Zara. “He was recommended to me to get Toby’s confidence back and while he’s older he’s still a novice. He’s even taken Toby around two HOYS workers tracks; they finished second in their first one.”

At the NPS champs, Toby and Ashley were also champions of the novice M&M working hunter pony qualifier, and were fifth in their HOYS worker qualifier.

