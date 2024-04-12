Love horses, writing and the latest kit? Horse & Hound may have your ideal job…





Are you a knowledgeable equestrian with excellent writing skills and a passion for products? Horse & Hound is looking to recruit a new products editor to join our experienced team of journalists following an internal promotion. This is a fantastic and rare opportunity for someone to join Britain’s leading equestrian media platform to share their love and knowledge of horses and equestrian products with our audience. The role is full-time, working from home.

What the role involves

You will be working closely with Horse & Hound’s head of ecomm to create buyers’ guides, product news, product reviews and supporting articles that are accurate and engaging, and help readers make the best buying decisions for themselves and their equines.

We are looking for an individual who is passionate about horses and riding with in-depth knowledge of equestrian products and services, and excellent industry contacts. With an eye for detail, proven writing expertise and a good understanding of how to engage both website and magazine audiences, you’ll also be highly motivated, organised and able to work efficiently to tight deadlines. Although this is an editorial role, an ability to recognise and act on commercial opportunities is also desirable.

The successful candidate will need excellent organisational skills and a good level of IT literacy to cope with the demands of a weekly magazine, while also working on our fast-paced website. They will also have a commitment to quality and be dedicated to ongoing development and improvement.

Our ideal candidate for the role would have experience working on a print publication or online (not necessarily in the equestrian field), but we are happy to consider applications from people without this experience, if you fulfil the other criteria and show the right attitude and willingness to learn.

As you will be working from home, you will need excellent time management skills and be able to work efficiently both alone and also as part of a team. Occasional attendance at team meetings and events may be required.

More details and how to apply

The closing date for applications is 22 April 2024.

