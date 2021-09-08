Who could win individual medals at the European Dressage Championships – and when do the Brits ride?





The start list for the European Dressage Championships grand prix special has been released, with all four British riders having qualified to compete for individual honours tomorrow (Thursday 9 September). The top 30 combinations from the grand prix have progressed to ride the grand prix special, which will decide the first of two sets of individual medals at the European Dressage Championships. Here are the European Dressage Championships start times for the grand prix special…

European Dressage Championships start times: when will the Brits ride the grand prix special?

The class begins at 5pm (4pm BST), with all four Brits – who won silver in the team competition – appearing in the second half of the draw.

Gareth Hughes and his own and Judy Firmston Williams’ Sintano Van Hof Olympia: 7.50pm (6.50pm BST)

Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin, Sandra Biddlecombe, Lady Anne Evans and his own En Vogue: 8.10pm (7.10pm BST)

Charlotte Dujardin and Renai Hart, Carl Hester and her own Gio: 10pm (9pm BST)

Lottie Fry and her own and Van Olst Horses’ Everdale: 10.20pm (9.20pm BST)

When do the other medal contenders compete?

The favourite for individual gold is Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, who carried Germany to team gold with her Olympic champion TSF Dalera BB, winning the grand prix with 84.099%. They will be the final combination to ride the grand prix special at 10.30pm (9.30pm BST).

Germany’s Isabell Werth is the reigning European champion, having won triple gold in 2019 and 2017, the latter with her ride here in Hagen, Weihegold OLD. They posted 79.86% to finish second in the grand prix, ahead of Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin and Gio by just 0.03%. Isabell and Weihegold will ride the special at 9.50pm (8.50pm BST).

Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour scored 79.72% in the grand prix, despite an expensive mistake with her talented gelding Bohemian. They will be in serious contention for individual medals here and will ride the special at 10.10pm (9.10pm BST).

Don’t miss a second of the action out in Hagen – find out how to watch the European Dressage Championships.

Check out the full list of European Dressage Championships start times

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.