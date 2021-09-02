



The FEI European Dressage Championships kicks off on 7 September in Hagen in Germany, at Hof Kasselmann, but will you be able to watch the European Dressage Championships live if you’re unable to be there in person?

That depends on whether or not you have an account with FEI.TV/ClipMyHorse.TV, which will be broadcasting all of the dressage action live for those with a premium subscription. Commentary will be available in English, German, French, Spanish or Dutch.

This championship will also include the European under-25 Dressage Championship, so here is how you can watch both the seniors and the under-25s…

How to watch the European Dressage Championships

Tuesday 7 September

8.20am UK time: grand prix (team competition and individual qualifier) day one – FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV

3.35pm UK time: under-25 intermediaire II day one – FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV

Wednesday 8 September

8.20am UK time: grand prix (team competition and individual qualifier) day two – FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV

3.50pm UK time: under-25 intermediaire II day two – FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV

Thursday 9 September

4.50pm UK time: individual grand prix special with music – FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV

Friday 10 September

7.50am UK time: under-25 grand prix day one – FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV

Saturday 11 September

7.50am UK time: under-25 grand prix day two – FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV

13.05pm UK time: Individual Grand Prix freestyle – FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV

Sunday 12 September

8.50am UK time: under-25 individual grand prix freestyle – FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV

Don’t miss the full report from the European Dressage Championships, which you will be able to read in the 16 September issue of Horse & Hound magazine, and keep up-to-date with daily insight and reports from the event via the Horse & Hound website.

