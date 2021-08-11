



The fight for the 2021 European dressage championships medals is set to be as competitive as ever as the biennial championships head to Hagen in Germany. At the 2019 Championships in Rotterdam, Germany demonstrated her strength and depth in the sport once again retaining a clean sweep of team and individual golds. While the country will be without Isabell Werth’s brilliant Bella Rose in Hagen, as she retired from competition after the Tokyo Olympics, few would bet against them retaining the gold medals this time around.

2019 European dressage championships medals

Team competition

Gold: Germany

Silver: The Netherlands

Bronze: Sweden

Individual: grand prix special

Gold: Isabell Werth and Bella Rose (GER)

Silver: Dorothee Schneider and Showtime FRH (GER)

Bronze: Cathrine Dufour and Atterupgaards Cassidy (DEN)

Individual: grand prix freestyle

Gold: Isabell Werth and Bella Rose (GER)

Silver: Dorothee Schneider and Showtime FRH (GER)

Bronze: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB (GER)

2017 European dressage championships medals

Team competition

Gold: Germany

Silver: Denmark

Bronze: Sweden

Individual: grand prix special

Gold: Isabell Werth and Weihegold OLD (GER)

Silver: Sonke Rothenberger and Cosmo (GER)

Bronze: Cathrine Dufour and Atterupgaards Cassidy (DEN)

Individual: grand prix freestyle

Gold: Isabell Werth and Weihegold OLD (GER)

Silver: Sonke Rothenberger and Cosmo (GER)

Bronze: Cathrine Dufour and Atterupgaards Cassidy (DEN)

2015 European championship medals

Team competition

Gold: The Netherlands

Silver: Great Britain

Bronze: Germany

Individual: grand prix special

Gold: Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro (GBR)

Silver: Kristina Bröring-Sprehe and Desperados FRH (GER)

Bronze: Hans Peter Minderhoud and Glock’s Johnson TN (NED)

Individual: grand prix freestyle

Gold: Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro (GBR)

Silver: Kristina Bröring-Sprehe and Desperados FRH (GER)

Bronze: Beatriz Ferrer-Salat and Delgado (ESP)

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.