Isabell Werth takes over the lead to thrust Germany back in front at the European Dressage Championships





Isabell Werth has taken over the lead at the European Dressage Championships in Hagen, Germany, and put the home side right back in contention for the team gold medal.

Germany found themselves in the unfamiliar position of provisional bronze overnight, with Britain sitting in the gold spot after the first day of team competition at the European Dressage Championships, and Denmark in silver. However, aboard her triple European gold medallist from 2017, the 16-year-old Blue Hors Don Schufro daughter Weihegold OLD with whom she is currently ranked number two in the world, Isabell posted 79.86% to elevate her team back into the lead at this stage.

Isabell and Weihegold’s test was accurate and correct, with smart changes, a lovely canter zig-zag and some excellent piaffe and passage work, especially on the final line, but despite this it was the first time the mare has scored below 80% since the World Cup Final in April 2018 – though she did go on to win that title.

With both Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin to come for Britain, and Denmark’s top combination, Cathrine Dufour and Bohemian, yet to ride, German hopes will be relying on their anchorwoman, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and her Olympic champion TSF Dalera BB, to produce a plus-80% mark to keep the home side in front.

Carl Hester will be the first British rider in action today with En Vogue at 10.51am (9.51am UK time), with Charlotte Dujardin and Gio going at 2.33pm (1.33pm UK time). For Germany, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB will compete at 2.15pm (1.15pm UK time).

