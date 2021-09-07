Personal bests, Britain in gold and a first championship appearance at the age of 59: today’s key stories from the European Dressage Championships





The first day of competition is complete at the European Dressage Championships at Hagen, in Germany, and it proved to be a very exciting day of competition. Great Britain is holding gold at this halfway stage in the team competition, and there were plenty of heart-warming stories elsewhere too.

European Dressage Championships: day one news and results

Britain’s Lottie Fry produced a super grand prix test to put Britain into the gold medal position at the halfway point

Gareth Hughes, the first of Britain’s riders to compete today (7 September), showed why Sintano van Hof Olympia is such an exciting prospect.

Gold medal favourites, Germany, got their campaign underway, but their first two riders couldn’t quite manage to put them in top spot at this stage

H&H’s rider of the day was a 27-year-old who has rocketed to the top echelons of the sport

The sole Irish rider on day one of competition was delighted to be competing and she put in a sterling effort

A buckskin Lusitano also impressed on his championship debut, having only starting competing recently

Plan your viewing with when the key riders on day two of competition will ride tomorrow to decide the team medals

