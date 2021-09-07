



The European Dressage Championships grand prix has reached the halfway stage, with the start times for day two having been released.

Britain are currently lying in gold medal position in the team competition, thanks to super first day performances from Lottie Fry (Everdale) and Gareth Hughes with Sintano Van Hof Olympia, who currently lie first and fourth respectively. The two remaining British riders, Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin, will compete on Wednesday 8 September in a bid to win Britain’s first European Dressage Championships team gold since 2011.

When do Carl and Charlotte ride in Hagen?

Carl Hester and En Vogue: 10.51am (9.51am BST)

Charlotte Dujardin and Gio: 2.33pm (1.33pm BST)

Who are Britain’s biggest rivals and when do they compete for the medals?

The home team and reigning Olympic and European champions, Germany, would have started the competition as favourites, but currently sit in the bronze medal spot after the first two riders. However, their two strongest combinations, who are currently ranked number two and number one in the world respectively, are yet to ride. Their start times are:

Isabell Werth on Weihegold OLD: 10.24am (9.24 BST)

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl on TSF Dalera BB: 2.15pm (1.15pm BST)

At the halfway stage, Denmark are in the silver medal position, lying 2.6% behind Britain. They have been boosted up the leaderboard by Nanna Skodberg Merrald and Atterupgaards Orthilia’s brilliant grand prix test, but also have their strongest and most experienced contenders to come tomorrow. Their start times are:

Daniel Bachmann Andersen on Marshall-Bell: 9.15am (8.15am BST)

Cathrine Dufour on Bohemian: 12.48pm (11.48am BST)

The team medals will be decided tomorrow, with the best three scores from each team of four counted, and the lowest from each team dropped. For those teams who only have three riders, all three scores will count.

The grand prix also serves as an individual qualifier for the grand prix special, on Thursday 9 September, with the top 30 combinations going forward.

