Carl Hester’s injury, a top mare’s first foal and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Carl Hester’s withdrawal from the Addington CDI

Carl Hester has been forced to pull out of the Addington CDI3* (16-19) owing to a foot injury. He had been due to ride Fiona Bigwood, Penny Bigwood, Mette Dahl and Anders Dahl’s 17-year-old stallion Fame, whom he made his competition return on in January after almost a year out. “I had a fall, not from a horse, and have damaged my foot, which has now swelled, meaning I can’t get my riding boot on,” said Carl. He added that as it is early in the season he is in “no rush” to get Fame out, so decided to withdraw from Addington – but will be there to support the other riders.

2. Selling our sport

Leading National Hunt trainer Dan Skelton has discussed the impacts Brexit continues to have on the equestrian industry in his exclusive H&H column, in this week’s magazine. Dan said that “all the new legislation was pushed through in such a haphazard way that a lot of industries got forgotten”. “So many smaller competition yards live hand to mouth and if they can sell a horse to the Continent, it’s a massive deal – it’s big revenue and a chance to keep things running. We’ve in effect lost that market now due to the huge costs involved since Brexit,” he said. Dan added that the equestrian world needs to sell itself and highlight “what it has going for it” more to politicians.

3. A medal-winning mare’s first foal

Isabell Werth’s former world and European champion and Olympic team gold medallist Bella Rose 2 has welcomed her first foal aged 19. She gave birth to a healthy colt, named Via Bellani, by Hannoverian stallion Valdiviani. Isabell said Bella is “very proud” of her offspring. The mare retired from competition following her silver and gold medal-winning performances at the Tokyo Olympics. In September 2018 Isabell and Bella Rose were crowned world champions at the World Equestrian Games, also winning team gold. The following year they won double gold at the European Championships, in Rotterdam, Germany.

