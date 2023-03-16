Medal-winning mare ‘very proud’ of her first foal





Bella Rose 2, Isabell Werth’s former world and European champion and Olympic team gold medallist, has welcomed her first foal aged 19.

“We are very happy that Bella Rose gave birth to a healthy colt last night (13 March),” said Isabell.

The foal, who has been named Via Bellani, is by seven-year-old Hannoverian stallion Valdiviani, who is by Veneno and out of a Fidertanz mare. Isabell has previously spoken highly of Valdiviani, saying she was “100% convinced of his potential”.

Isabell said Bella is “very proud” of her offspring.

Bella Rose’s retirement was announced following the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where she and Isabell won individual silver and team gold.

“I love this horse and I hope she loves me too,” said Isabell following the pair’s grand prix special test in Tokyo.

“It’s such an amazing feeling – all riders who know how difficult it is to build up a horse to this point know how I feel – it’s a gift.”

Bella Rose’s Olympic debut came seven years after she and Isabell were part of the German gold medal-winning side at the World Equestrian Games in Caen, France. After finishing second to Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro in the grand prix, Bella Rose was withdrawn from the rest of the competition owing to injury.

In November that year Bella Rose returned to win the Stuttgart CDI4*, but this was her final competition for almost four years owing to soundness issues – forcing her to miss the 2015 Europeans and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She made a remarkable comeback in 2018, returning to competition with an international win at the Fritzens CDI4* in Austria – which Isabell described as “the best day in my life as a rider”.

In September 2018 Isabell and Bella Rose were crowned world champions at the World Equestrian Games, also winning team gold. The following year they won double gold at the European Championships, in Rotterdam, Germany.

When Bella Rose’s retirement was announced following Tokyo, the plan had been for her to make one final appearance at the Aachen CHIO, but this was cancelled owing to Bella undergoing colic surgery in September 2021.

