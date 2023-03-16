Carl Hester withdraws from Addington owing to injury





Carl Hester has withdrawn from the CDI3* at Addington after he suffered an injury to his foot.

Carl was entered for the event, which runs from today (16 March) to Sunday, on Fiona Bigwood, Penny Bigwood, Mette Dahl and Anders Dahl’s 17-year-old stallion Fame, but has had to pull out.

“I had a fall, not from a horse, and have damaged my foot, which has now swelled, meaning I can’t get my riding boot on,” said Carl.

“As it’s early in the season, I’m in no rush to get the horse out so have sadly decided to withdraw Fame from Addington. I’ll still be there to support the show and other riders competing and wish everyone the best of luck.”

Carl made his return to competition after almost a year on Fame in January, winning a grand prix at Hartpury on 76%. The stallion had been competed at international grand prix by Fiona, but had been with Carl for about eight weeks.

“I love riding Fame – he loves his job and is a real overachiever,” Carl said at the time. “He is just divine to ride. He’s hot and goey and just needs steering in a calm way.”

Today’s schedule at Addington features international para classes at two- and three-star level. Tomorrow’s (17 March) classes include under-25s, children on horses and the three-star grand prix, and Saturday’s schedule includes pony classes and the three-star grand prix special and freestyle to music. The last day includes youth classes.

