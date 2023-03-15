Another chance for equestrians: Paris tickets ballot reopens 500 days before Games





There is another opportunity to get tickets for Paris 2024 as the second ballot opens – just 500 days until the Games.

Registration opens today (15 March) and will run until 20 April. Those who are successful in the random draw will be given a 48-hour timeslot to buy single-session tickets for all days of competition across the Games – including those with medal ceremonies.

Prices for the Paris 2024 equestrian tickets start from €24 (£21) for qualifying sessions. The most expensive session is the showjumping individual final, which has a top price of €420 (£367). Subject to availability, any remaining tickets will go on sale later in the year.

On 3 March H&H reported that the first batch of equestrian tickets for the Games had sold out, with fans reporting mixed experiences of the “complicated” ticketing system. The first phase was for packs of tickets only, and required fans to select three sessions to buy any tickets. This meant that if there were only one or two equestrian sessions available to buy when it was someone’s timeslot, they would need to buy tickets for another sport too.

“We’re pleased with the success of our ticketing process,” a Paris 2024 spokesman told H&H.

“This is a new concept in which tickets were offered to the general public around the world through a single, centralised platform.

“Demand, both domestically and internationally, has been strong and there is clearly a real appetite from the public to participate in these Games. Demand for the Olympic Games will obviously outstrip supply. There are bound to be some disappointed people.”

Today marks 500 days until the opening ceremony of Paris 2024. All the equestrian events will take place against the backdrop of the Palace of Versailles. The eventing runs from 27-29 July, the dressage 30 July-4 August, and the showjumping 1-6 August. The Paralympics gets under way on 28 August, with the para dressage competition taking place 3-7 September.

There is still a chance to apply to volunteer at the Games; the organising committee is recruiting 45,000 across the Olympics and Paralympics. Individuals must be 18 or over on 1 January 2024, able to speak French and or English, and available for at least 10 days between 12 July and 10 September 2024. Applications close in May this year, and responses will be sent out to successful applicants between September and December.

