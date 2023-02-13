Extra £250,000 funding to help Paris medals push – and sport’s future





Para dressage will receive a £251,000 share of extra funding ahead of Paris 2024.

Today (13 February) UK Sport announced £4m of additional funding for sports preparing for the 2024 summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The investment, which is being shared across 33 sports, will go towards allowing athletes to attend extra qualifying competitions and training. The funds follow an extra £11.2m UK Sport investment announced in December 2021 – and although dressage, eventing and jumping received a £660,662 share of the last pot, only para equestrian will benefit from the latest additional funding.

Britain remains unbeaten in the Paralympics dressage team competition; Lee Pearson and Breezer, Natasha Baker and Keystone Dawn Chorus and Sophie Wells and Don Cara M retained the title in Tokyo.

“To secure an uplift in funding as we build towards Paris in 18 months’ time is fantastic news and we’re grateful to UK Sport and the National Lottery for this boost at such a crucial time,” said Georgina Sharples, British Equestrian para dressage performance manager.

“With qualification for the Games secured, this welcome additional investment will allow us to ensure the essentials are covered as well as working with the athletes and horses on additional coaching and competition opportunities.”

Ms Sharples added that the extra funding will not only help the British para dressage team’s campaign towards Paris, but also its “strategy and innovations for ensuring the long-term future and success of the sport”.

“To everyone who plays the National Lottery, we can’t thank you enough, you really make a difference,” she said.

UK Sport director of performance Kate Baker said the additional investments are aimed at supporting sports in the run-up to Paris, but also while “keeping one eye” on the longer term.

“It is vital that we focus our resources on supporting our brilliant athletes and staff – with major championships and Paris qualification requirements obviously at the forefront of our minds – and also ensure we continue to strengthen the system going forward,” she said.

