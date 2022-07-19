British teams, bronze medals, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. First British team for Herning revealed

Congratulations to the four riders who have been selected to carry British hopes at the para dressage World Championships in Herning next month. The same four horse and rider combinations that competed at the Tokyo Paralympics will be heading to Denmark to try to regain the title of world champions, after the Netherlands beat Britain to team gold in Tryon 2018. We wish them all the very best of luck!

2. Bringing back bronze from Spain

Britain took young rider team bronze at the European Championships for young riders, juniors and children at Oliva Nova, Spain, while Ireland went home with individual young rider bronze. Lily Atwood on Cor-Leon VD Vlierbeek Z, Grace Debney on Boheme De La Roque, Lila Bremner with Memphis V/D Vaart and Olli Fletcher aboard Hello William finished in third place on 18.84 penalties in the young rider competition, behind Belgium on 14.08 and Germany on 17.17. Harry Allen, brother of Bertram, won individual young rider European bronze on Over Lux. The gold medal went to Belgium’s Thibeau Spits and Classic Touch DH and silver to another Belgian rider, Thibault Philippaerts, with Derby de Riverland.

3. Are you Royal International ready?

The Longines Royal International Horse Show is just a week away and we can’t wait to see our Nations Cup showjumping squad of Ben Maher, Harry Charles, John and Ellen Whitaker, plus Jodie Hall McAteer, compete for glory in front of a home crowd at the All England Jumping Course once again. Other highlights of the show include the best show horses and ponies in the country doing battle for the prestigious championships, as well as all the other delights that Hickstead has to offer.

