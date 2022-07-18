Things you absolutely must do if you’re heading to the Royal International Horse Show





If you’re lucky enough to be heading to the Longines Royal International Horse Show between 26 and 31 July in 2022, and either haven’t visited before or have forgotten what delights are on offer for you, here is our complete guide on what you really need to check out while you’re there.

Watch top class showing action

Hickstead’s July fixture is the pinnacle of the summer showing season, with riders having worked hard to qualify their horses and ponies for the show. There are hundreds of showing championships across the six days, with the best of these competing in the British Horse Society Supreme Horse and the Supreme Products Supreme Pony Championships on the final Sunday.

Witness some of the world’s top show jumpers doing their thing

If showjumping is more your thing, head to the All England Jumping Course at Hickstead to watch international competitions such as the Longines King George V Gold Cup, the Queen Elizabeth II Cup and the feature class, the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Great Britain. It will be the only chance to see the British team compete on home turf, and Great Britain will be aiming for their first victory at Hickstead since 2010.

Go shopping!

There is never a shortage of great shops to look around while at the Royal International Horse Show. Whether you’re looking to buy something for your horse, yourself, or perhaps just a bite to eat, there is plenty of choice with a wide range of trade stands and food stalls.

Make the most of Ladies’ Day

Saturday at the Royal International Horse Show is Ladies’ Day. There are some great prizes on offer for the best dressed and entry is open to any lady dressed to impress. There will be a registration process during the morning with the prize presentation taking place in the Longines International Arena prior to the feature class, so get out your glad rags!

