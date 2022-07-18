Medals for Britain and Ireland: who won showjumping ribbons this week?





There were medals for British and Irish riders this week, with European Championship and Nations Cup action on offer. Here is your weekly round-up of just some of the international sporting action from the world of showjumping.

A medal for Britain

Britain took team bronze at the European Championships for young riders, juniors and children at Oliva Nova, Spain, while Ireland went home with individual bronze.

Lily Atwood on Cor-Leon VD Vlierbeek Z, Grace Debney on Boheme De La Roque, Lila Bremner with Memphis V/D Vaart and Olli Fletcher aboard Hello William finished in third place on 18.84 penalties in the young rider competition, behind Belgium on 14.08 and Germany on 17.17.

In the junior competition, the team of Jennifer Billington on Flipper Darco, Red Morgan and Golia, Lauren Caroline on Gait L and claudia Moore on Hardesther finished just off the podium in fourth.

The children’s team, Emily Gulliver on Peninsula Buckle Up, Rosie Campbell on Appy Du Chalet, Noora von Bulow on Lucky Lisa and Angel Sheridan on Dam Dam, finished 12th.

“The team only missed the cut by four faults and they were all first-timers apart from Noora. They all improved, learnt a lot and it will stand them in good stead for next year,” said chef d’equipe Clare Whitaker.

Bronze for Ireland

Harry Allen, brother of Bertram, won individual young rider European bronze on Over Lux. The combination were in eighth place overnight, then jumped two brilliant clears to finish third with 7.42 penalties over four rounds. The gold medal went to Belgium’s Thibeau Spits and Classic Touch DH and silver to another Belgian rider, Thibault Philippaerts, with Derby de Riverland.

Harry said: “I’m absolutely delighted. My horse was brilliant; this was only my fourth show with him. He is an amazing horse – just brilliant. I knew the course builder was going to build really difficult today and I probably needed to jump double clear to have a chance at a medal, but my horse was fighting so hard for me and really trying and it made my job easy to ride him.”

Full Europeans results

Britain in Nations Cup action

Britain finished their third and penultimate leg of the Longines Europe Division 1 League for 2022 in third place.

Pathfinder Jessica Mendoza jumped clear in the first round on Play, adding eight faults in the second round. Joe Stockdale and Equine America Cacharel jumped clear in the first round then knocked one pole for four faults in the second. Jodie Hall McAteer and Salt’n Peppa jumped double clear, with Ellen Whitaker and Equine America Spacecake knocking one pole for four faults in the first round.

Ellen went into the second round knowing clear would put Britain in a jump-off with Belgium.

“Ellen crossed the finish line having jumped clear but, to her utter disbelief, saw four time faults going up on the board after she completed her otherwise copybook round,” a British Showjumping spokesman said. “On a final score of eight faults, Britain finished in third place.”

Belgium won on four faults and the Netherlands came second with five.

Britain’s next Nations Cup leg will be on home soil at the Royal International Horse Show this month.

Full Nations Cup results

A win for Scott

Scott Brash was in flying form at Valkenswaard, notching up a win in a five-star class at the Tops International Arena on Hello Shelby, with Irishman Daniel Coyle in second on Ivory TCS. Scott and Hello Shelby had clocked up the fastest jump-off time the previous day in another five-star class at the venue, but a pole down meant they finished sixth.

See full Valkenswaard results

