Young Brits on top form as World Championships approach: who won showjumping ribbons this week?





Young British riders flew the flag this week, with Harry Charles and Matt Sampson taking top-level wins. Here is your weekly round-up of just some of the international sporting action from the world of showjumping.

Another top win for Harry Charles



God Save The Queen played in the Zoute Plage arena at Knokke Hippique, Belgium, this weekend, as Britain’s young superstar and his fantastic ride Stardust, owned by Pembroke Holdings and Stall Zet, won the CSI5* 1.55m class.

Harry and the 12-year-old Chacco-Blue mare, one of four rides with which Harry has been named on the World Championships nominated entries list, were the fastest of eight in the jump-off to take the win.

Sampson continues to impress

Hot on the heels of his first five-star win, in Spruce Meadows, Canada, on Fabrice DN, young British rider Matt Sampson scored another CCI5* victory, this time on Ebolensky.

Matt and the KWPN mare, whom he owns with Rachael Evison, took the 1.50m AKITA Drilling winning round on 9 July. This was Matt’s 10th win of the 2022 Spruce Meadows summer series.

Irish victory across the pond

Paul O’Shea won the ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Spruce Meadows on Imerald van’t Voorhof on 9 July. The combination jumped one of seven first-round clears, then clocked up just a single time-fault in the second round to clinch the win.

“He’s a great water jumper and very brave. I had a feeling if I brought him here he would excel,” said Paul.

Speedy Guy takes a win

Guy Williams and his superstar stallion Rouge De Ravel added yet another win to their impressive CV in Tops International Arena, Valkenswaard.

Guy and his lightning-fast 17-year-old stallion claimed the biggest win on the first day of action as the Tops International Arena season was officially declared open. The combination came home over two seconds faster than Emanuele Gaudiano on Nikolaj de Music, with Ireland’s Daniel Coyle in third on Ivory TCS.

Shane on form

Shane Breen picked up a couple of good placings at CSI Ommen, The Netherlands, this weekend.

The Irishman took second and fourth in 1.45m three-star classes, on Haya and Cuick Star Kervec respectively.

