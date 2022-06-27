Emotional wins and history made: who won showjumping ribbons this week?





There have been emotional wins, records broken and Brits on top this week — here’s your weekly round-up of just some of the international sporting action from the world of showjumping.

The Hickstead Derby returns

It was standing room only around the International Arena as the Hickstead Derby returned after a two-year Covid-related absence. It was Irishman Shane Breen who fulfilled his long-held dream of lifting the Boomerang trophy, taking the title on Can Ya Makan with the only clear and finishing joint second, with Harriet Biddick (A Touch Imperious), Carlos Eduardo Mota Ribas (Jella Van’T Kathof) and Dermott Lennon (Gelvins Touch), with four faults on Golden Hawk.

“People have kept saying this has to be my year and I’ve said it’s been my year for the last 15 years!” he said. “It’s nothing about the money, it’s a class that everyone tunes into, at home in Ireland and around the world. I used to think when I was 80, I’d come down with a zimmer frame and an old horse and jump round, but I won’t have to do that now!”

Full Hickstead Derby coverage

Speed Derby legends

It was another heartbreaking second place in the Derby for Harriet Biddick, but she and Silver Lift equalled records by taking their third speed Derby win. The partnership go down in history for their enduring consistency, as they have also landed second place on three further occasions. “It seems a little surreal at the moment but I am over the moon,” Harriet said.

Speed Derby results and report

Nations Cup double clear for Joe Stockdale

Joe Stockdale jumped his first CSI5* Nations Cup double clear, on his European Championships ride Equine America Cacharel, at Rotterdam on 24 June. The team, which also included Harry Charles on Stardust, Jack Whitaker on Equine America Valmy De La Lande and Ellen Whitaker on Equine America Spacecake, was otherwise unlucky, finishing in seventh place. “Yesterday was a big one,” Joe said. “What a horse, she jumped unreal once again.”

Full Rotterdam Nations Cup results

Ben Maher tops the podium again

The Paris Panthers, featuring Ben Maher, Ireland’s Darragh Kenny and Belgium’s Gregory Wathelet, snatched victory in the Global Champions League of Paris round two. Ben and Faltic HB jumped double clear to secure the win ahead of the Miami Celtics.

“This win was a long time coming, we have had a tough year, the Paris Panthers have been jumping a lot of good rounds but just not quite good enough,” said Ben. “But finally here we did it, maybe the home crowd helped us. It was a tough competition!”

Full GCL results

A career best

Young British rider Lily Attwood produced the best performance of her career to date, finishing second in the Paris Global Champions Tour grand prix on Cor-Leon vd Vlierbeek Z. The 20-year-old finished just behind Marlon Módolo Zanotelli and Like A Diamond van het Schaeck.

Full GCT results

Ireland triumph

Daniel Coyle became the first Irish rider since 1964 to win the Rotterdam grand prix, taking the win on Carlyle with the Netherlands’ Kevin Jochems in second.

Daniel said he could not quite believe what had happened. “To be honest, we weren’t the most hopeful heading into the competition,” he said. “With this horse, you don’t really know beforehand what you’re going to get. But last Thursday he did very well and so I decided to also ride him in the grand prix. And he did his very best for me today.”

Rotterdam CHIO results

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.