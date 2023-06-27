Who’s on the British eventing team list, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Who will be the final six off to France?

Eighteen horse and rider combinations have been named as the British entries for the eventing European Championships at Haras du Pin, France (9-13 August). The selected squad of six combinations – a team of four and two individuals – will be announced in July. The list features 12 riders, four of whom (Ros Canter, Yasmin Ingham, Piggy March and Oliver Townend) have two potential rides listed, plus three horses for Tom McEwen. David Doel, Tom Jackson and Bubby Upton are all seeking to make their senior squad championship debuts, while the other riders all have championship experience.

2. An emotional farewell at Hickstead

Showjumping fans made the most of the chance to give Shane Breen’s superstar stallion Golden Hawk a fitting send-off in Hickstead’s International Arena, on the day of the 2023 Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby. Shane rode his partner on one final lap of honour in front of a cheering crowd, before the 18-year-old was unsaddled in the victory spot, and garlanded with flowers. “Golden Hawk has been an amazing horse for me,” Shane said. “He’s one of those horses – you ride a lot, every day, and you can get a bit weary. But he always puts a smile on your face when you ride him.”

3. Tributes to a very special lady

Former British Dressage president and the brainchild behind hosting dressage competitions at Goodwood, the Duchess of Richmond and Gordon died peacefully on 13 June, aged 90. The duchess was key to the development of dressage in Britain, and was president of British Dressage from 2007 to 2012. Goodwood held 21 international dressage competitions between 1973 and 1993, and the duchess was integral in helping to persuade the German riders to bring their top horses to compete in the UK, which gave the British an insight into top-class dressage.

