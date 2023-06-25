‘A horse I’ll never forget’: Hickstead hero retires in emotional ceremony





A horse Shane Breen will never forget, and who “always puts a smile on your face” has been retired in Hickstead’s International Arena, on the day of the 2023 Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby.

Shane rode his superstar stallion Golden Hawk on one last lap of honour in front of a cheering crowd, then the 18-year-old was unsaddled in the victory spot, and garlanded with flowers.

“Golden Hawk has been an amazing horse for me,” Shane said. “He’s one of those horses – you ride a lot, every day, and you can get a bit weary. But he always puts a smile on your face when you ride him.”

Golden was joint second with four faults in last year’s Derby, and jumped clear in 2019 but was denied the title by Michael Pender in the jump-off. Having joined Breen Equestrian as a six-year-old, he went on to scale the heights with Shane, winning the Hickstead Derby Trial in 2019, and the Liverpool International Horse Show grand prix in 2018. He and Shane jumped Nations Cup double clears for Ireland, and competed in the Nations Cup final in 2016.

“There’s not just one highlight [that comes to mind],” Shane said. “In this arena, he came so close to the King George, he came second in the Dublin grand prix; I can’t pick one as I’ve had so many special days. For me in my heart, he’s a special horse.”

Golden will retire to stud; Shane said Breen Equestrian has had enquiries from multiple studs but has decided to keep him, which he believes will be “a great boost for UK breeders”.

“He’s an amazing character,” Shane said. “I’d have loved to ride him today, and be in the winner’s enclosure.

“The good thing is that he’s a stallion; I see his offspring now and compete some of them, and I think they’re as talented as him. I’m going to miss him – he’s a horse I will never forget.”

