Badminton Horse Trials dressage times revealed: find out what time your favourites will ride





The Badminton Horse Trials dressage times for the 2023 event have been released.

All horses presented at the first trot-up were accepted, meaning 65 go forward to the first phase in this year’s five-star (4 to 8 May), which is presented by Mars Equestrian.

Lizzie Baugh, 25, is this year’s guinea pig rider and will partner her own home-bred B Exclusive, with whom she finished sixth at Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L last year. They will do their test at 8.40am.

Lizzie and the 13-year-old gelding are not competing at Badminton, but their test allows the event’s systems to be tested ahead of the first competitor.

Wills Oakden and Oughterard Cooley will be the first competitors into the arena at 9am.

Dressage is running across Friday and Saturday at this year’s Badminton Horse Trials, because of the timetable change owing to the coronation.

Competition starts at 9am on Friday, with Alexander Whewall and Ellfield Voyager closing the first day at 4.29pm.

There will be an earlier start on Saturday, with Aaron Millar and KEC Deakon opening day two at 8am.

After Mike Winter and El Mundo’s test at 10.07am on Saturday, there will be a break in competition until 1pm for the coronation. World number one Tim Price and Coup De Coeur Dudevin will be the final pair into the dressage arena at 3.26pm.

Badminton Horse Trials dressage times: find out when your favourites will ride

Friday

Saturday

The full dressage times



How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

Keep up to date with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips, in Horse & Hound magazine (on sale 11 May).