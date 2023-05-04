



Every type of weather made itself known at the first Badminton Horse Trials trot-up this afternoon (4 May), which made for some fresh moments from horses at the five-star event, presented by Mars Equestrian.

One of the most excitable was Vitali, the mount of New Zealand’s Tim Price. The 13-year-old, who is owned by Tim and Alexander and Joseph Giannamore, seemed to be taken aback by the abundance of crowds and photographers as they walked out under Badminton House’s iconic archway.

RSH Contend OR, who is owned by Vicky Collins and Avrina Milton and ridden by Felicity Collins, was also keen to get on with things, as was Solo, who is owned by John and Janette Bodenham and Emily Botsaris, and who will be ridden by New Zealand’s Hollie Swain.

The ground jury consisting of Angela Tucker, Andrew Bennie and Xavier Le Sauce, passed all 65 horses that were presented, with none being sent to the hold box.

There was a late withdrawal prior to the Badminton Horse Trials trot-up as Australia’s Sarah Clark did not bring LV Balou Jeanz forward to the first horse inspection.

Sixty-five horses will go forward to the dressage, which will get underway at 9am when first to go, Wills Oakden and Oughterard Cooley, will enter the main arena.

